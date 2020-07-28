Ólafsson Icelandic Gin Picks Up Gold At This Year's Gin Masters Competition

"This accolade is a huge honor and we're both thrilled and humbled to be recognized by leading voices within the spirits industry," says Eyland Spirits co-founder, Arnar Agnarsson. "While Ólafsson was officially launched in February 2020, our journey to this point started long ago. Now, we're very proud to be shining a spotlight on Iceland – and to bring a flavor of its unique character to the world on the next step on our global adventure."

A pioneering spirit lies behind the gin's creation – inspired by Eggert Ólafsson, the 18th-century explorer who is part of the country's cultural canon and wrote Travels in Iceland. First published in 1772, this epic book traces Ólafsson's five-year expedition across Iceland, recording details of the land and people. Today, one of the original 1805 English editions stands on the bookshelves of Eyland Spirits co-founders, Arnar Agnarsson and Jon Maxwell.

"Every element of our gin," says Jon, "pays tribute to Eggert Ólafsson, Iceland and its landscape he passionately documented – from our hand-illustrated packaging drawn from historical engravings, to the flavors that reflect the purity and beauty of Iceland's extraordinary terrain. It's an invitation to discover a truly captivating story."

If you ever wondered what Iceland tastes like, take a sip of Ólafsson Gin. Pour a generous measure into cocktails. Or serve pure and neat on the rocks. Whichever way you enjoy it, you're treated to a smooth, complex base of classic juniper, floral, citrusy botanicals and earthy spices after a mineral whisp of fresh, ocean air. Lingering notes of native arctic thyme, birch and mountain moss let its personality shine through – not forgetting Iceland's famous pristine lava-filtered water, which balances everything perfectly.

About Eyland Spirits

Eyland Spirits was born in Iceland amongst friends: Icelanders and Americans with a shared love for this magnificent land. It was here, one glorious summer evening, sitting beneath the midnight sun, that we talked about our vision to create world-class Icelandic spirits.

