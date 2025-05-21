Oktopost Research Reveals Employee Advocacy and Corporate Social Strategies Are Reshaping B2B Marketing in 2025

New research shows how marketing leaders are leveraging brand ambassadors and strategic social tools to boost visibility and drive business growth

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oktopost, the leading platform for B2B social media management, employee advocacy, marketing intelligence, and social listening, today unveiled the findings of its latest research, revealing how employee advocacy and corporate social strategies are reshaping the landscape of B2B marketing. Based on a survey of over 770 full-time B2B marketing executives across the US and UK, the data underscores the growing trend of B2B organizations embracing authentic, employee-driven content and integrating strategic social publishing tools to forge deeper connections with their audiences.

Employee advocacy is proving to be an impactful strategy for expanding brand reach, without the heavy costs associated with traditional advertising, which are rising and becoming unsustainable. Employees infuse an authenticity that corporate messaging often lacks by posting content, engaging with posts, and sharing personal experiences. According to Oktopost's research, a majority of respondents, 55%, reported that their organizations have active employee advocacy programs. This highlights the widespread adoption of this approach across B2B companies, with usage particularly prominent in the UK, where 62% of respondents confirmed their company's engagement with employee advocacy programs.

"Today, social media isn't just a platform for engagement, it's a strategic business lever that drives revenue," said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-founder of Oktopost. "For B2B companies to stay competitive, social media must be at the heart of their go-to-market strategy. It's not just about marketing or social media teams, it's about creating a social-first culture with measurable impact. With the right social media platforms and strategies, the impact of employee advocacy is measurable, directly linking social activity to business outcomes. The growing adoption of these programs is a clear testament to their effectiveness in driving business results. At Oktopost, we are committed to helping B2B brands make this transformation scalable, measurable, and impactful so that they can see tangible returns from their social media efforts."

Social media platforms have long been a staple for consumer brands, but B2B organizations increasingly leverage these platforms to achieve meaningful business results. Brands maintain company pages on major social networks like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram to share content, engage with audiences, and increase brand visibility. At the same time, B2B professionals are personally active on these platforms, engaging with content, sharing insights, and building relationships. According to Oktopost's research, 76% of respondents across the UK and US actively use LinkedIn, with 88% engaging on Facebook and 83% on Instagram. These platforms are not just for sharing casual content; they are essential for distributing business insights, promoting industry events, and running ads that help increase brand visibility.

The research also highlights how the structure of marketing teams within organizations varies by company size. Smaller companies (fewer than 500 employees) tend to have marketing teams that report to non-marketing leaders, such as the CEO or Sales Manager. Larger organizations, however, typically have dedicated marketing leaders overseeing more focused and strategic initiatives with larger budgets. In the UK, 44% of respondents report that their most senior marketing leader is a Director or Manager of Marketing, while 40% have a CMO or VP of Marketing. In the US, 41% have a director or manager, and 36% have a CMO or VP of marketing. Notably, 13% of UK and 18% of marketing teams in the US report to non-marketing leaders.

Additional Findings Include:

Employee Advocacy Grows as Companies Do : Larger companies (500+ employees) lead the way, with 40% actively sharing branded content through advocacy platforms. This shows that companies with structured programs see the value of empowering employees to act as brand ambassadors and reach new, untapped networks.

: Larger companies (500+ employees) lead the way, with 40% actively sharing branded content through advocacy platforms. This shows that companies with structured programs see the value of empowering employees to act as brand ambassadors and reach new, untapped networks. Room for Adoption in Publishing Platforms : While companies embracing employee advocacy and social media management tools report stronger lead generation, increased brand recognition, and better customer relationships, fewer than 20% of marketers report strong familiarity with publishing platforms, indicating a clear opportunity for education and training in this area.

: While companies embracing employee advocacy and social media management tools report stronger lead generation, increased brand recognition, and better customer relationships, fewer than 20% of marketers report strong familiarity with publishing platforms, indicating a clear opportunity for education and training in this area. Social Analytics are a Priority: 54% of professionals cited social analytics and reporting tools as the most valuable features when selecting a social media publishing platform. This highlights the need for measurable, performance-driven insights. Seamless integration with CRM, BI, and marketing platforms is also critical, as marketers seek tools that connect brand awareness efforts with pipeline growth.

The findings from this research reinforce the growing importance of social media as a business tool for B2B organizations. Employee advocacy and corporate social strategies are essential for driving business outcomes. By empowering employees to act as brand ambassadors and leveraging the right social tools, B2B companies can build stronger customer relationships, increase brand visibility, and directly link social engagement to revenue growth.

To explore the full findings, visit here.

About Oktopost

Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.

Media Contact:

Mushkie Meyer

pr@oktopost.com

US: +1 914 336 4035

UK: +44 203 769 4034