OKLAHOMA KICKS OFF ROUTE 66 CENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission proudly unveiled the official logo for the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial celebrations during a kickoff event on June 13 at the Oklahoma State Capitol. This inaugural event marks the commencement of a series of celebrations leading up to the iconic Route 66's 100th anniversary in 2026.

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell, chair of the Commission, emphasized Oklahoma's pivotal role in these nationwide celebrations. "Oklahoma is proudly leading the way for Route 66 Centennial celebrations across the nation," Lt. Gov. Pinnell said. "We are setting the stage for an unforgettable series of events along the Mother Road that will showcase its unique heritage and history. With more than 400 drivable miles of Route 66—the longest stretch of highway of any state—Oklahoma is the world's destination for the ultimate Route 66 experience."

The event also celebrated the announcement of the five living former Oklahoma Governors—George Nigh, David Walters, Frank Keating, Brad Henry and Mary Fallin —as Honorary Chairs.

The ceremony culminated with the unveiling of the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial logo designed by Lauren Cooper, a May 2024 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. Cooper's design, a collaboration with the OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, incorporates Route 66's iconic sign elements with innovative contrasts and typography, capturing the Oklahoma spirit of the historic roadway.

This kickoff launches a series of statewide celebrations that will include car rallies, music festivals and guided tours aimed at boosting tourism, benefiting local businesses and invigorating local economies. The Commission invites everyone to participate in these events and engage with the centennial promotions that will receive international attention.

"Join us in celebrating Route 66's legacy and drive towards a vibrant future. The journey starts in Oklahoma," encouraged Pinnell.

For more details on upcoming Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial celebrations, visit www.route66-centennial.com and follow social media.

About The Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission

Established in 2019 and supported by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the Commission plans events to highlight the highway's historical and cultural significance. Recognized as a state and National Scenic Byway, Oklahoma's Route 66 features numerous properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places, underscoring its profound legacy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2439183/Route66_100_Logo.jpg