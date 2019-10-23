OKEx Topped Derivatives Total Trading Volume for September, Says CryptoCompare Report

But OKEx is not the only exchange that saw a decline in performance, other exchanges' volumes were also down by 1-19%, as the CEO of OKEx, Jay Hao, commented on Twitter:



"It's been a tough month for us all. But let's face it. Pain is good. It can't be rainbows and sunshine every day. The overall crypto market simply reflects one thing - how we all perform. And now we need to do better."



It is also worth highlighting that OKEx represented the majority of daily derivatives volumes trading at US$3B per day (33.7% market share).



By offering both futures contracts and perpetual swaps for 9 different cryptocurrencies, OKEx stayed ahead of the competitors in the market in terms of total derivatives volume.



Seeing the result (figure 21), the CEO of OKEx, Jay Hao, left a hint on Twitter that a new derivative will be launched in 2019:



"Still, we're proud to have stayed at the top in derivatives trading. And we will keep innovating - a new derivatives product will be launched by the end of this year!"

About CryptoCompare



CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs.

By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

For more information, please visit https://data.cryptocompare.com.

About OKEx



Founded in 2017, OKEx is a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange which offers both spot and derivatives trading, supporting hundreds of trading pairs. With over millions of users across more than 100 countries, OKEx is also one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume.

