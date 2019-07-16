OKEx's Token Surged 163% and Will See Continued Growth, Blockchain Investment Firm Forecasts

Shinobi Capital releases an evaluation report of OKB, the native token of OKEx

HONG KONG, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In H1 2019, a wave of Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) hit the digital asset market and marked the start of a new bull run. OKB, the exchange token issued by OKEx, a world-leading digital asset exchange, is one of the best performers that has impressed the market with a 163% increase in price, from US$0.66 to US$1.74 at writing time. In the latest evaluation report released by Shinobi Capital, it is estimated that the OKB will grow further.

Jason Hill, Founding Partner of Shinobi Capital, says:

"Exchanges tokens will be the powerhouse of the development of the digital asset market and even blockchain technology. Following a series of IEOs powered by exchange tokens in H1 2019, the market is marching to the next round of bull run. OKB, as a market leader of exchange tokens, is also welcoming its own uptrend. Backed by a number of use cases and a large user base of OKEx, OKB has demonstrated a huge potential of growth."

Shinobi Capital is an established blockchain and cryptocurrency advisory firm with extensive experience in start-up investment. In their evaluation report of OKB, they point out the two most important factors that affect OKB's future trading volume, the development of the OKChain mainnet and the overall the crypto market condition.

The report also establishes a comparative evaluation model with other major platform tokens, including Binance Coin (BNB), EOS, and TRON (TRX), in aspects of trading volume, price pattern, and usage demand. The latest OKB buy-back & burn program is also taken into account to evaluate the token's future trend.

"...(I)t is expected that by the end of 2020, its market capitalization will be about USD7.068 billion. There is a significant growth lag in OKB at this stage, and the potential of growth needs to be further released. In the next round of market recovery and boom, OKB is likely to become one of the fastest-growing assets in the market," states the report.

The full report can be viewed here: https://shinobicapital.com/the-okb-evaluation/

About Shinobi Capital

Founded in 2017, Shinobi Capital is a leading blockchain advisory firm and also investor in early-stage start-ups. With a team of experienced investors and far-reaching network of community builders, the firm focuses exclusively on ventures, tokens, and projects related to blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Shinobi Capital provides value to its portfolio companies with its crypto social media network and post-ICO community building.

