OKEx Launches Its 3rd Elite Team Trading Contest with a 150,000 USDT Prize Pool

VALLETTA, Malta, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has announced the launch of its third Elite Team Trading Contest following two previous successful events. Starting from 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 10, the contest will last for two weeks until 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 24. The competing team leaders' recruitment will take place between 10:00 am UTC on July 27 and 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 3, and the formation of teams will be from 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 3 to 10:00 am UTC on Aug. 10.

The top 10 teams and top 50 individuals ranked by trading yield — as well as the 10 most popular captains — will each win a share of the 150,000 USDT prize pool. All OKEx users can participate in the contest by trading futures, perpetual swaps, options and spot/margin products on the platform.

The OKEx Elite Team Trading Contest has been held for two sessions already, with previous competitions showing very encouraging results. Some teams achieved an average return rate of more than 15% for all their members within two weeks, demonstrating a strong trading capability.

"OKEx regards team trading contests as the best way to give back to our global users while promoting mutual learning among themselves and the exchange. In the past two team trading contests, we saw many outstanding traders, staging highly impressive trading strategies and leading their teams to gain excellent rankings and considerable rewards," said OKEx CEO Jay Hao.

"We believe that traders can grow continuously through events such as these. I would like to wish all contestants the best of luck this time around."

After a dull period marked by yearly lows in trading volume and a lengthy, uncharacteristic lack of volatility in the Bitcoin market, the crypto industry appears to be reactivating. Enthusiasm for trading has been reawakened, with BTC surging by more than 11% in the past five days, and ETH showing stellar momentum, which has registered a rise of over 37% in the same time frame. Also rekindling the renewed interest in trading is the popularity of DeFi and the large gains being made by many traders in this space as the industry continues to grow — with nearly $4 billion of value locked into its leading protocols.

Elite Team Trading contests have now become regular events of OKEx, attracting more and more traders to participate in order to win rewards. The third iteration of this competition comes at an opportune time for traders, and the exchange hopes to replicate and even improve upon the success of its previous sessions.

