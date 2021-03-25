OKEx empowers traders with advanced risk management through Unified Account

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, has become one of the first major trading platforms to incorporate Unified Account management for its users, with a highly developed risk-management logic that makes it unique in the market. Also known as Portfolio Margin, Unified Account is an innovative product feature that allows users to trade across all instruments — spot, margin, futures, perpetual swaps and options — from within one account. Users can manage funds, trading tools, risk management and more from one place, allowing them to focus their energy on trading rather than operational overhead.

OKEx will be gradually rolling out this exciting new feature to all account users starting today. Unified Account comes with several additional core benefits that are unique among all major cryptocurrency exchanges. Of particular note, users can now trade with any instrument using all of their purchasing power. So, if a user wants to trade ETHUSD with BTC (or another asset), they no longer have to purchase ETH first. This makes it particularly useful for traders who compute their profit and losses in USDT. Transaction costs are also reduced since users no longer have to buy altcoins with BTC or USDT.

With three different account modes available, OKEx's Unified Account feature was designed with all types of users in mind — from beginner to professional and institutional:

Simple mode : Caters to spot traders and options buyers.

: Caters to spot traders and options buyers. Single-currency margin mode : Suited for margin and derivatives traders seeking to optimize their capital across all trading instruments, with the ability to select cross-margin or isolated-margin with their open positions.

: Suited for margin and derivatives traders seeking to optimize their capital across all trading instruments, with the ability to select cross-margin or isolated-margin with their open positions. Multi-currency margin and portfolio margin mode: signed for the most advanced users on OKEx, including professional and institutional traders, as well as API users. The key difference with this mode is that users' assets in different currencies (as valued in USD) can be used as collateral.

OKEx's Unified Account substantially improves users' operational and margin efficiency, and supports margin sharing across spot trading, leveraged trading, futures trading, and perpetual swaps and options.

On the launch of the Unified Account feature, OKEx CEO Jay Hao commented:

"We want all traders to have the best experience when trading on our platform, whether they are new to crypto trading or already battle-hardened. With this new feature, each account mode is customizable and suits varying degrees of experience, allowing for trading with different appetites for risk. We have invested significant resources into providing a sophisticated and flexible product, and look forward to meeting the needs of our growing number of users."

Advanced trading features such as Portfolio Margin are not available on traditional exchanges like NYSE and CME, as they substantially increase providers' risk. However, some prime brokerages and banks offer this type of service to high-net-worth individuals who have more capital and trading experience to manage their risks more proactively. Thanks to its state-of-the-art risk management system, OKEx is able to provide crypto traders with the same enhanced trading experience through Unified Account management.

