Oilmar DMCC launches "10 Years, 10 Charities, One Responsibility" initiative

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oilmar DMCC ("Oilmar") today announced its 10-year anniversary and the launch of "10 Years. 10 Charities. One Responsibility." a giving initiative linking each year of the company's journey to charitable partners and causes aligned to the values and responsibilities underpinning global trade.

Founded in 2015 amid volatile energy markets and geopolitical uncertainty, Oilmar has grown into a global bunker and cargo trading house with 80+ professionals, six trading hubs, and a footprint across three continents. The milestone reflects a decade of disciplined expansion, operational advancement and an enhanced emphasis on governance and long-term trust.

"In moments of calm, any company can appear strong. True strength is revealed in times of adversity, through decisions made both under scrutiny and away from it" said Yusif Mammadov, Owner of Oilmar DMCC.

"Over the past decade, we have grown through periods of volatility and transformation, but our greatest achievement is not scale, it is our character. As we mark ten years, we choose to honor our journey not through celebration alone, but through meaningful contribution."

Oilmar's early years focused on establishing a strong foundation amid challenging market conditions, followed by a period of accelerated growth into a global trading house. In recent years, the company has placed increased emphasis on data-driven trading, enhanced compliance and governance, global risk management, operational excellence and sustainable long-term growth.

To mark its anniversary, Oilmar is highlighting each year of its journey through partnerships with charities and cause areas, including humanitarian response, maritime welfare, medical support and research, hunger relief, sustainability and marine protection. Featured organisations include Emirates Red Crescent, The Mission to Seafarers, IHH Humanitarian Relief, Project CURE, Environmental Defence Fund, Cancer Research UK, World Central Kitchen, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Direct Relief, and the MSC Foundation.

"Logistics and energy connect the world, but they also have a direct impact on people's lives," added Mammadov. "As we look to the next decade, we want success to be defined not only by commercial performance, but by our responsibility to people, communities and the oceans that underpin global trade."

