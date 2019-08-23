OİB to Showcase in Russia Innovations by the Turkish Automotive Sector

Concomitantly with the MIMS Automechanika Moscow Fair, the tenth edition of the International Moscow Automotive Forum (IMAF) will also take place this year. Under the scope of IMAF, Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OİB) Vice Chairman Orhan Sabuncu will participate as a speaker in the panel discussion titled "Future of the Russian automotive industry". Furthermore, firms part of the OİB national delegation, such as Ditaş, Tirsan Kardan, Sab Otomotiv, Standart Yay, Yenmak and Hattat Otomotiv, will be joining Bilateral Business Meetings to be organized under IMAF. During the Bilateral Business Meetings, the participating firms will come together with Russian buyers as well as representatives of the automotive industry from across the world so as to establish new commercial connections.

Automotive supply industry ranks first in exports to Russia

Passenger cars constitute around 90 percent of the vibrant Russian motor vehicles market, which fared around the level of 3 million vehicles in the three years up to 2014. Turkey's automotive industry exports to Russia amounted to USD 927 million in 2011, USD 940 million in 2012, and USD 1 billion 160 million in 2013. As such, Russia has become the 5th most important destination for Turkish automotive industry exports. Although a drop was registered in automotive exports due to the contraction of the Russian market between the years 2014-2016, the figure surged to USD 328 million in 2017 in an increase of 38 percent, before attaining USD 454 million in 2018.

The major Product Groups exported to Russia are automotive supply industry products, followed by main automotive industry products such as passenger cars, buses, minibuses and midibuses, motor vehicles for transporting goods, special purpose motor vehicles and tractors, respectively.

