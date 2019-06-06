Offshore Wind Power Market to Reach a Capacity of 94 GW by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the global Offshore Wind Power Market are Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion S.A., Adwen, ABB Ltd., General Electric, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co., Nordex SE, Goldwind, Envision Energy, Suzlon Energy Limited, and Hitachi Ltd

PUNE, India, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Offshore Wind Power Market is witnessing increasing installation of high power energy system. Recently a report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Offshore Wind Power: Global Market Analysis, Insights, And Forecast, 2018-2026," which offers in-depth insights into the market. As stated in the report, the global market had an installed capacity of 23 GW in 2018. Between 2018 and 2026, the market is foreseen to progress at a CAGR of 19.2% and reach a capacity of 94 GW.

Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Global Industry Trend Forecast till 2026

Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

On the basis of capacity, the market is classified into up-to 3 MW, 3-5 MW, and 5MW and above. The 3-5 MW system offers cost-effectiveness and is very popular among end users. The segment held a considerable share in the market in 2018. Besides this, the 5 MW and above segment is gaining momentum with the expansion of economies and their growing demand. The segment is also likely to hold more than 50% of the global market by the end of 2026. This in response is anticipated to fuel the demand for offshore wind power plant. However, the 3 MW and below segment is likely to witness decline owing to the rising demand for high power system.

In terms of water depth, the market is classified in 30m and above and 30m and below. The 30m and below holds a major share in the global market. The ease to install the wind power system in shallow water and reduced costing are factors responsible for the growth witnessed. However, the trend in the Offshore Wind Power Market is expected to shift towards deep-water installation. Owing to the huge investments made in floating wind power system, the market is anticipated to have major gains.

Decreasing Fossil Fuel to Push the Demand for Wind Power System

Constantly increasing consumption of energy and decreasing sources of energy and fossil fuel are a few factors anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness about renewable energy is expected to encourage the adoption of offshore wind power plant.

On the flip side, installing offshore wind power system is a challenging task as it involves movement of heavy and big equipment to the project location, and resulting in increased cost. This is a factor that may restrain the global Offshore Wind Power Market during the forecast period.

China Expected to Offer Lucrative Growth Potential to the Market

Europe holds a considerable share in the global market owing to certain countries. The U. K., Germany, Denmark, and Belgium are among the leading nations in the global Offshore Wind Power Market. The U. K. has also undertaken new projects to install more offshore wind power system. Owing to increasing projects the global market is likely to have major gains. In the Asia Pacific market, China holds a major share. China is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, China has other upcoming projects to install wind power plant. This in response is expected to enable growth in the global market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

The competition in the global Offshore Wind Power Market is increasing owing to the rising opportunities.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion S.A.

Adwen

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Nordex SE

Goldwind

Envision Energy

Suzlon Energy Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Other prominent players

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries



Latest Technological Advancement



Regulatory Landscape



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Cost Comparison Analysis –By Different Component of Wind Turbine

Global Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installations



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Water Depth\



Market Analysis, Insight sand Forecast – By Region

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-wind-power-market-100148

Browse Related Reports

Offshore Inspection, Repair & Maintenance Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Offshore Support Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) & Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Drone Inspection), By Application (Drilling Rigs, Wind Farms), By End User (Oil & Gas, Navy, Offshore Wind Farms) and By Geography Forecast till 2026

Offshore Support Vessels Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Anchor, Handling Tug Vessel, Multipurpose Support Vessel, Platform Support Vessel, Construction Support Vessel, Seismic Vessel) Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater) End User (Oil and Gas, Offshore wind power) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Mechanical Storage System, Electrochemical Storage System, Fuel Cell Storage System, Thermal Storage System), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899025/Offshore_Wind_Power_Market.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights