Offshore Wind Energy Market to Witness Impressive Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 93.7 Billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Offshore Wind Energy Market accounted for USD 44.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 93.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 9.1% between 2021 and 2028.

Wind power generation is that the connecting of kinetic energy from the wind and its conversion into electric energy. This is often achieved through the use of wind turbines to get electricity. The energy within the wind turns three propeller-like blades around a rotor. The rotor is connected to the most shaft, which spins the generator to supply electricity. Onshore wind energy has been utilized for several years however, offshore wind energy may be a relatively newer phenomenon.

The rising electricity demand along with quickly increasing emission levels related to traditional power plants is likely to drive the industry growth. A large number of offshore wind energy projects are under the planning and construction phase. Advantages of offshore wind energy installations include an overall reduction in project cost and unhindered primary fuel (wind) required for energy generation since wind speeds are high at offshore than onshore.

Get Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/offshore-wind-energy-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has impacted businesses across the globe. However, Europe is one among the leading regions in offshore wind energy and one among the foremost severely suffering from the COVID-19, which has restrained the continued growth owing to delays in projects. Following the pandemic, several oil and gas companies around the world have announced job cuts as part of their efforts to reduce expenses. It has further disrupted supply chains, delayed projects on an oilfield, power generation, and created labor shortages. The disruption in European and global trade restricted the project construction, which also resulted in increased CAPEX for the projects. As per IEA, the post-pandemic offshore wind energy market is projected to witness higher growth than the onshore wind market.

Growth Factors

A growing share of renewable energy is predicted to drive the worldwide offshore wind energy market. Increasing awareness about global climate change and technological development is expected to further boost the market. Additionally, the governments of the prevailing offshore markets shall increase their targets and volume towards 2030, which can cause a big increase in offshore installation and therefore the new projects being awarded. However, high-cost risks, and provide chain bottlenecks associated with offshore wind energy projects are expected to hamper the expansion of the market.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2317

Segment Analysis Preview

The global offshore wind energy market is segmented based on foundation type and water depth. Based on water depth, the worldwide offshore wind energy market is segmented into shallow and deep water. Currently, most of the offshore wind energy projects are based in shallow water. Constructing a shallow water offshore wind park incurs lesser efforts and overall project cost. Though, the share of deepwater offshore wind energy projects is projected to extend during the forecast period. Most of the offshore wind energy projects across the world are constructed during a water depth of up to 40 meters. However, many plans are being administered to construct wind farms in water depths of quite 50 meters.

On the essential foundation type, the global offshore wind energy market is segmented into monopile, jacket, tripod, and floating. Monopile foundations held the leading share of the worldwide wind energy market. These sorts of foundations are easy to construct and comparatively cheaper than other types. However, monopolies aren't fitted to deepwater projects. During the forecast period, floating-type foundations are expected to grow at the fastest rate. Offshore floating foundations are advantageous over fixed structures in terms of the entire cost incurred in installation and production. On the opposite hand, traditional offshore plants need fixing of foundations to the seafloor and bolting of massive turbines on them, which may hamper the ecology also.

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/offshore-wind-energy-market

Regional Analysis Preview

Europe dominated the worldwide offshore wind energy market in 2016. Countries like the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden among others are leading players in Europe's offshore wind energy market. The Asia Pacific followed Europe in terms of offshore wind energy cumulative installed capacity. China is that the leading player in Asia Pacific offshore wind energy market and is predicted to grow at the fastest rate across the world. Japan, South Korea, and India among others are expected to further boost the market during the forecast period. The U.S. is additionally expected to witness numerous offshore wind energy projects during the forecast period. Other countries including Finland, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and Portugal also are expected to spice up the worldwide offshore wind energy market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The major players that are comprised in Offshore Wind Energy Market are Northland Power, Enercon GmbH, Siemens Wind Power, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica S.A., Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Nordex S.E., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Upwind Solutions Inc., Suzlon Group, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd, GE Wind Energy, China Ming Yang Wind Power, Dong Energy, and Sinovel among others.

Browse all other Energy & Mining Industry Research Reports - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/category/energy-mining

The global Offshore Wind Energy Market is segmented as follows:

By Foundation Type

Monopile

Jacket

Tripod

Floating

By Water Type

Shallow Water

Deep Water

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Wind Turbine Maintenance Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wind-turbine-maintenance-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wind-turbine-maintenance-market Solar Wind Hybrid Systems Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-wind-hybrid-systems-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solar-wind-hybrid-systems-market Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vertical-axis-wind-turbine-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vertical-axis-wind-turbine-market Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wind-turbine-operations-maintenance-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651

US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Blog - https://energyindustryreports.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research