Offshore Wind Energy Market revenue to cross USD 97 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Nearshore project deployments gained significant momentum over the past decade. The capability to offer higher potential along with competitive energy transition has enhanced the development of offshore wind projects at >0 ≤ 30 m depth levels. The developed projects in this water depth offers huge potential for grid connectivity and are economical as compared to the high-water depths projects developed, thereby augmenting the product penetration.

Ongoing technological upgradation have aligned the focus toward installation of sustainable support structures. Consequently, manufacturers are involved in the development of high-quality foundations capable to withstand the extreme environmental, water flow and harsh conditions. Growing installation of offshore energy projects for power generation at an economical & efficient manner and rising research & development initiatives toward maximizing capacity utilization.

The COVID- 19 hit the global economy in an unprecedented manner and affected the market operations drastically. This has delayed operations owing to labour shortages and ceased manufacturing & distribution companies, thereby affecting the market progression. However the wind sector witnessed an upsurge due to deployment of renewable projects across the developed and developing economies. Moreover, government efforts to deliver vaccination programmes and several other measures to effectively deal with the situation have further boosted the market expansion.

Europe offshore wind energy market is projected to observe growth led by the rising investments across floating offshore wind energy accompanied by increasing private and public mergers and agreements for the project deployment. The government has introduced Contracts for Difference (CfD) to enable stable long-term returns from electrical infrastructure projects. The reform also lays provisions to develop viable returns to investors along with encouraging funding through leveraging schemes.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/229

Eminent players operating across the offshore wind energy market include Prysmian Group, Siemens Gamesa, General Electric, Furukawa Electric, Nexans, Clipper, and Southwire, amongst others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Offshore Wind Energy Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2.1 Vendor Matrix

3.3 Innovation & sustainability

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 COVID- 19 impact on industry outlook

3.5.1 Top 10 countries impacted by COVID- 19

3.5.2 Overall Scenario

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfall & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's Analysis

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Strategy Dashboard

3.10 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/offshore-wind-energy-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1697755/Offshore_Wind_Energy_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.