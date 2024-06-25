OffSec Enters Entry-level Cybersecurity Training Market with Comprehensive and Affordable Course and Certification

CyberCore - Security Essentials (SEC-100) aims to help aspiring cybersecurity professionals prepare and compete for the most in-demand jobs

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OffSec , the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development, resilience, and learning, today announced the availability of CyberCore - Security Essentials (SEC-100) , the company's first entry-level online cybersecurity training course and certification, OffSec CyberCore Certified (OSCC).

With the global cybersecurity workforce facing a critical shortage of skilled professionals, certifications for entry-level roles and aspiring cybersecurity professionals can play a pivotal role in mitigating this gap.

OffSec CyberCore - Security Essentials (SEC-100) Certification Badge

OffSec, renowned for advanced cybersecurity certifications like the OffSec Certified Professional (OSCP) and OffSec Web Assessor (OSWA), is thrilled to introduce a new course and certification designed to provide hands-on training for entry-level cybersecurity professionals.

CyberCore - Security Essentials is designed for recent graduates, IT professionals transitioning into cybersecurity, and those looking to start their careers in this dynamic and rapidly growing field. Additionally, for enterprises and other organizations faced with a cybersecurity talent shortage, CyberCore - Security Essentials can help upskill their teams and fill internal cybersecurity roles with well-trained professionals.

OffSec elevates foundational training beyond typical industry courses by integrating hands-on labs into almost every module, ensuring that practical experience is a core component of the curriculum. Focusing on the core curriculum necessary for cybersecurity professionals, CyberCore - Security Essentials makes it easy for anyone to understand the impact of security across an organization and reinforces that understanding with hands-on training.

"SEC-100: CyberCore - Security Essentials will help organizations fill the cybersecurity workforce gap, currently estimated by ISC2 at four million, by providing new entrants into cybersecurity the core knowledge and hands-on training they need to get started on the path to become successful cybersecurity professionals," stated Ning Wang, OffSec CEO.

The course offers 12 months of online access to a wealth of course materials including 40 modules and hands-on labs, culminating in a 6-hour proctored exam. Upon passing the exam, learners will earn the OffSec CyberCore Certified (OSCC) SEC-100 designation, demonstrating their role-ready skills across multiple cybersecurity domains, including:

Offensive techniques

Defensive tactics

Networking basics

Scripting

Application and operating system security

Secure software and web development

Cloud security

Cyber risk management

NIST Cybersecurity Framework

AI in cybersecurity

Job interview preparation

SEC-100: CyberCore - Security Essentials, available for purchase at offsec.com/cybercore , is priced at $899. It includes 12 months of online access to course materials and hands-on labs, and two attempts at the proctored exam to earn the OSCC SEC-100 certification.

For more information, also visit the company's CyberCore - Security Essentials blog post .

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux , the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Scott Ablin

s.ablin@offsec.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446535/OffSec_CyberCore_Certification_Badge.jpg