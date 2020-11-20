Official G20 2020 Family Photo Released

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi G20 Presidency is pleased to share a family photo of the G20 leaders projected this evening on the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site At-Turaif District in Ad-Diriyah outside Riyadh.

Ad-Diriyah is the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads of pilgrims and traders, and home to one of the kingdom's most ambitious heritage developments.