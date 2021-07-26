Office Space in Town Upgrades Flexible Workspace IT with Yardi

"Yardi Kube provides us with enhanced reporting, better connectivity and visibility, including control into bandwidth usage so we can adjust depending on user demand," said Niki Fuchs, managing director at OSiT. "Yardi's connected platform's fresh interface is easy to use and lets us analyse how our members are using the space with Wi-Fi roaming."

"We are delighted that Yardi technology continues to enhance operations at OSiT, allowing for growth and scalability through a single connected solution," said Justin Harley, regional director at Yardi®. "We're always looking at ways to develop our platform and provide a better experience for our clients and their members."

Learn more about how the Yardi Kube platform can improve the customer experience for any coworking business.

About Office Space in Town

OSiT provides exceptional, high-quality flexible premises in the heart of the busines districts of London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Northampton. OSiT's offices, meeting rooms, serviced bedrooms and event spaces empower its clients to grow, thrive and have fun. For more information visit officespaceintown.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

