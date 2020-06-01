Offering a Complete Professional Photography Experience, vivo Redefines Mobile Photography with Flagship X50 Series

The X50 series is a realization of vivo's commitment to user-centric design and innovation. Featuring cutting-edge stabilization, night mode, zoom, and portrait technologies, X50 series smartphones enable users to capture stable and high-quality images and videos in a wide range of scenarios, making every shot a masterpiece. The design of vivo's X50 series draws from natural elements and futuristic aesthetics, aiming to complement the active lifestyles of consumers. With professional photography capabilities, stunning design, and smooth performance, the X50 series pushes the boundaries of high-end flagship smartphones.

"Guided by vivo's deep insights into consumer needs, and underpinned by our advanced technology, we crafted the X50 series to provide a professional photography experience to our users. The X50 series' stable shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and overall advanced camera system allow users to capture all of life's stories with professional quality," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of vivo. "As the first X series products that will be made available to international markets, we are excited to share the best of our innovative technology and design concepts with people around the world."

Mobile Photography, Redefined

The X50 series integrates professional photography technologies. To reduce shaking, the main camera of X50 Pro is equipped with an industry-leading Gimbal Camera System, allowing users to take clear photos and videos while in motion, even at night. Modelled after a full-size professional gimbal, X50 Pro's built-in gimbal module moves in the opposite direction of shaking motions, providing increased stability for the main camera. This system also widens the rotation angle and anti-shake area compared to popular stabilization methods, resulting in super clear images. The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the gimbal's movement, lets users know when the frame is stable. vivo's motion-deblur algorithm, customized sensors, and continuous focus tracking further enhance image and video clarity.

The X50 series consists of true photography flagship smartphones. X50 Pro has a versatile camera setup with one front camera and four rear cameras. X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ both feature a periscope lens that supports 60x Hyper Zoom, and the main camera on X50 Pro+ features 1/1.3 inch ISOCELL GN1 sensor, leading to photos of breathtaking detail.

The X50 series features Super Night Mode and Astro Mode, which together enable users to capture stunning photographs of both city and country scenes at night, while Super Wide-Angle and Super Macro functions help create professional-quality photos in a wide range of scenarios. vivo's Portrait Mode, powered by a 4-layer masking algorithm, allows users to separate the subject from the background and apply separate effects for a more refined result.

Sleek Performance and Design

In addition to its professional photography capabilities, the X50 series delivers overall flagship performance. The series supports 5G connectivity, allowing users to stay online with super fast speeds and low latency. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+X55 processor, X50 Pro+ provides fast computing speed and smooth multitasking capabilities. The series features a high screen refresh rate of 90/120Hz, displaying crisp images, movies, and games without smears or blurs.

Reflecting vivo's design-driven innovation, X50 series smartphones are built with flexible screens, which are slimmer, lighter, and more durable than traditional screens. X50 is the slimmest 5G phone ever, measuring only 7.49mm thick. HDR 10+ technology delivers a bright and vivid display, and AG Frosting on the glass surface creates a soft and delicate touch. The Gimbal Camera System is also designed in the shape of an eye, serving as a unique design element on the rear of X50 Pro.

vivo TWS Earphone Neo Complement the X50 Series with Ultimate Audio

vivo is also launching the TWS Earphone Neo. Built to provide a high-quality audio experience that meets the needs of everyday music lovers, the wireless TWS Earphone Neo have a customized 14.2mm ultra-large driver unit, delivering a more powerful and full-bodied sound, as well as a bio-fiber composite diaphragm to enhance audio details.

Designed with the needs of consumers in mind, TWS Earphone Neo also feature AI noise cancelling for clearer phone calls and several voice-activated smart controls. The earphones are powered by Qualcomm's 4th-Generation TWS platform, the QCC3046, which offers low latency, high precision, and a stable listening experience, as well as the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology with a maximum range of 10m. TWS Neo's advanced features, along with its classic design and compact body, are a realization of vivo's investments in Internet of Things devices. Like the X50 series, TWS Earphone Neo showcase vivo's commitment to building design-centric devices that improve consumers' lives.

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company that is product-driven with core businesses including smart terminals and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users to the digital world by designing exciting and trendsetting smart mobile products and services which integrate technology and fashion in unique and creative ways. Adhering to its core values, which include "innovation" and "consumer orientation", vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy to achieve its vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

vivo's headquarters are located in Dongguan, China, with 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence, photography, design and other emerging fields. vivo has also set up five production hubs across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia, which manufacture over 200 million smartphones every year. As of 2019, vivo has developed its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, attracting more than 300 million active users worldwide.

