OEM Insulation Market worth $24.80 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "OEM Insulation Market by Material Type (Mineral Wool, PU Foam, Flexible Elastomeric Foam, & Other Materials), Insulation Type (Thermal & Acoustic), End Use (Industrial & Commercial, Transportation and Consumer), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", OEM Insulation market is projected to grow from USD 17.99 billion in 2024 to USD 24.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing power and energy requirements in emerging economies and stringent regulations mandating insulation materials for energy conservation drive the OEM insulation market. Many HVAC equipment manufacturers are focusing on bringing technical advancements of HVAC equipment used in the construction sector, driving the global OEM insulation market. Another factor driving the growth of the OEM insulation market is the large number of public transport vehicles adopting air-conditioned technology. Governments of various countries are now adopting an integrated approach to conserve energy and implementing an energy management system, which varies according to traffic and environmental conditions.

By Material Type, the Polyurethane Foam (PUF) segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the OEM Insulation market by value in 2023

The Polyurethane Foam (PUF) segment is estimated to hold the maximum revenue share of the OEM insulation market based on OPE values projected to grow with prompt advancement owing to its thermal insulation properties, weightlessness, and flexibility, which make it used in almost every sector—automotive, construction, appliances, and industrial equipment are amongst them—and the expected EPSret underway.

PUF offers high energy efficiency by lowering heat transfer for heat barrier applications. In the automotive segment, PUF is often used for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system insulation, which aids in noise reduction and accommodates passenger comfort.

It's also highly adaptable for diverse forms and sizes, perfect for intricate design criteria. Due to the growing environmental regulations, PUF insulates walls, roofs, and floors due to the necessity of building energy-efficient structures in the construction industry.

Additionally, polyurethane formulations have continued to improve with, for example, the addition of low-global warming potential blowing agents, and the resulting PUF has emerged as one of the most environmentally friendly solutions, with that reason being its adoption. PUF remains exclusive in the OEM insulation market due to its unrivaled R-value, strength, ease of application as spray or injection, and overall cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

Transportation is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the OEM Insulation market by value by end-use during the forecast period.

Overall, the value-based OEM insulation market in the transportation sector is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is driven by high demand for energy-efficient and lightweight vehicles, stringent government emission regulations, and passenger comfort/safety awareness. Almost all automotive, aerospace, marine, and rail industries use insulation materials in high volumes since they impact end performance from a thermal management, noise reduction, and vibration control standpoint.

The automobile market, where electric vehicle (EV) production is going through exponential demand growth, is one of the significant factors driving advanced insulation solution requirements. To support this, EVs have required highly selective heat management to keep the batteries safe, charged, and functional for passenger safety. This has driven the penetration of high-performance polyurethane foam or polyisocyanurate insulation materials. Similarly, aerospace needs lightweight insulation material for fireproofing to meet performance and safety standards in stricter industries. As part of it all, the increasing preference for sustainable transportation solutions has also resulted in market growth through the helping hand of ecologically insulation materials. Moreover, rapid urbanization and public transportation infrastructure investments in emerging markets across the Asia Pacific are expected to create positive prospects for OEM Insulation manufacturers. This cocktail of regulatory and commercial pressures and technological progress is the reason for such strong growth in the transport segment.

By region, Europe is estimated to account for the largest segment of the OEM Insulation market in 2023.

Europe became the largest segment of the OEM insulation market in 2023, enhanced by strict regulatory requirements, a solid industrial base, and increasing emphasis on environmental factors. The European environmental initiatives and programs on climate, culminating into the EU Green Deal, played a significant part in shaping heightened demand for advanced insulation solutions in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, construction and HVAC that require these solutions. Industries are gearing up to make use of energy-efficient insulation to make sure their constructions are up to new energy performance standards and to minimize their respective carbon footprints.

The automotive sector has been the driving force behind the increase in the OEM market for insulation, particularly the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV). Insulatory materials are foundational for enabling thermal matters effectively to increase battery efficiency and control the noise levels in EVs. Correspondingly, Europe's aerospace industry has always been in need of lightweight fireproof insulations to enhance fuel efficiency and comply with stringent safety and environmental regulations.

With Europe taking initiatives in R&D and innovation, Europe has provided the platform for developing green and high-performance densities. The OEM insulation continuum in Europe has been reinforced by key insulator suppliers and technological advancements remaining present. Europe is now expected to hold on to its dominant market position in OEM insulation as sustainability becomes an increasingly central consideration.

The major players operating in the OEM Insulation market include Covestro AG (Germany), Owens Corning Corp. (US), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Saint-Gobain ISOVER (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg), Aspen Aerogels Inc. (US), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), China Jushi Co. Ltd. (China), and Rogers Corporation (US) are the key players in the market.

