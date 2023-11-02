OEM Coating Market to Gain Value of USD 116.6 Billion by 2031 | Analysis Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Demand for customized and specialty coatings tailored to specific applications is on the rise, which includes coatings that offer unique properties, such as anti-microbial, self-cleaning, or fire resistant coatings

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global OEM coating market was estimated to have acquired US$ 79.0 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 116.6 billion.

Continuous research and development efforts in materials science and nanotechnology are leading to the development of advanced coatings with improved performance characteristics.

The integration of digital technologies in manufacturing and coatings processes, such as automated quality control and IoT enabled systems, can improve efficiency and product quality, driving growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28340

OEM Coatings Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2021 Size in 2022 US$ 79.0 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 116.6 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.6 % No. of Pages 430 Pages Segments covered Chemistry,Layer,Technology,Application,End-use

Key Findings of the Market Report

The rise of electric vehicles presents an opportunity for specialized coatings, as EV manufacturers often prioritize lightweight and corrosion resistant materials, which require specific coatings.

The development of smart coatings, which can respond to environmental changes or have functional properties like self healing or self cleaning, is an emerging trend that can create new opportunities for OEM coatings.

The healthcare sector relies on specialized coatings for medical devices and equipment. The aging population and advances in medical technology are driving growth in this segment.

The eCommerce boom has led to increased demand for protective coatings for packaging materials, especially to prevent damage during shipping.

Market Trends for OEM Coatings

The automotive sector is one of the largest consumers of OEM coatings. There is a growing demand for high performance coatings that offer protection, aesthetics, and environmental benefits, as global vehicle production continues to rise.

Advancements in coating technologies, such as the development of low volatile organic compounds coatings, have gained prominence due to increasing environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainable products.

The expansion of aerospace industry, driven by increased air travel and defense spending, presents opportunities for specialized coatings to enhance the performance, durability, and safety of aircraft components.

The proliferation of electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, continues to drive the demand for protective coatings to safeguard sensitive electronic components.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=28340

Global Market for OEM Coating: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the OEM coating market in different regions. The regions include,

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a major hub for automotive production and sales. The growing middle class population and increasing disposable income in the region are driving higher demand for vehicles, which, in turn, increases the need for automotive coatings.

is a major hub for automotive production and sales. The growing middle class population and increasing disposable income in the region are driving higher demand for vehicles, which, in turn, increases the need for automotive coatings. The Asia Pacific region is a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Coatings are used in electronic devices to protect sensitive components and enhance their performance.

North America

The construction industry in North America , particularly in the United States , is experiencing robust growth. Coatings are widely used in architectural applications for protection and aesthetics in residential and commercial buildings.

, particularly in , is experiencing robust growth. Coatings are widely used in architectural applications for protection and aesthetics in residential and commercial buildings. The aerospace and defense industries are significant consumers of high performance coatings for aircraft, missiles, and other defense related equipment.

Global OEM Coating Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global OEM coating market:

The Lubrizol Corporation

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

KANSAI HELIOS Group

HELIOS Group Carboline

SilcoTek

Allnex GMBH

Others

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development PPG · In 2023, PPG announced the acquisition of Wörwag, a global manufacturer of coatings for industrial and automotive applications. The acquisition will expand the product portfolio of PPG and give it access to new markets. AkzoNobel · In 2023, AkzoNobel announced the launch of its new Interpon Futura Collection, which features three brand new fashionable color palettes including Soft Abstraction, Merging World, and Healing Nature. BASF · In 2023, BASF announced the expansion of its automotive coatings production in North America, which is expected to help the company meet the growing demand for automotive coatings in the region.

Global OEM Coating Market Segmentation

Chemistry

Acrylic



Vinyl



Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)



Alkyd



Polyurethane



Epoxy



Polyester



Others

Layer

Primer



Basecoat



Clearcoat



Electrocoat

Technology

Liquid Coatings



Water based Coatings



Solvent based Coatings



Powder Coatings



Others

Application

Vehicle (Metal and Plastic)



Wood



Paper & Paperboard



Others

End Use

Automotive & Transportation



Metal & Mining Industry



Industrial & Heavy Equipment



Aerospace



Oil & Gas



Marine



Others

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of OEM Coating Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=28340<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Sulfamic Acid Market: The global sulfamic acid market was valued at US$ 154.3 Bn in 2022; It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 237.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Adhesive Tapes Market: The global adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ 80.9 Bn in 2022; It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 143.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Metallurgical Additives Market: The global metallurgical additives market size stood at US$ 42.4 Bn in 2022; It is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 64.7 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research