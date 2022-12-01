OEG Offshore supports Louisiana coastal restoration project

NEW IBERIA, La. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OEG Offshore's Enviro-Pak division in the USA recently supported Ports America and their partnership with non-profit organization Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana (CRCL), in a long-established coastal restoration project, the Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

Volunteers from Ports America working to transfer bagged oyster shells from pallets to OEG super sacks.

OEG supplied fifty waste compactor bags for the project to assist with the transport of pre-packaged oyster shells offshore, where they are used to build new oyster reefs. The compactor bags are made from disposable, recyclable polypropylene and are designed to accompany the Enviro-Pak waste compactor product line for offshore waste handling.

In September 2022, volunteers from Ports America attended a volunteer event at the oyster shell yard in Violet, LA where they worked to transfer bagged oyster shell from pallets to OEG Enviro-Pak compactor bags.

Garrett Gauthier, USA Regional Director at OEG Offshore said, "We appreciate the opportunity to be involved in this great project and look forward to continuing to support in the future. The Louisiana coast is a precious asset that our employees and families cherish and want to preserve for generations to come."

CRCL leads a program which uses recycled oyster shells from local restaurants to create and deploy reefs in key locations throughout southeast Louisiana. These reefs act to protect the coastline from erosion and to restore critical ecosystems within Louisiana.

Launched in June 2014, CRCL's oyster restoration program has collected more than 10.5 million pounds of oyster shell and protected over 8,000 feet of shoreline along the Louisiana coast.

Issued by OEG Offshore. For further information contact Lorraine Mitchell lorraine.mitchell@oegoffshore.com

Notes to Editors

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of standard and bespoke offshore cargo carrying units, waste management, A60 modules, welfare solutions, radio communication systems, marine and subsea services. Headquartered in Aberdeenshire, OEG provides one of the most modern and versatile fleets of equipment on a sale or rental basis from a network of worldwide bases.

OEG design, manufacture, sell, rent, and lease standard specialised, or customised products certified to the globally recognised DNV 2.7-1 & ISO 10855 to any country around the globe. OEG holds designs for over 500 individual DNV certified designs of offshore Cargo-Carrying Units (CCUs) and A60 cabins that are complemented by a bespoke design service. The company's extensive hire fleet, located at strategic regional bases, allows immediate access for mobilisation to our customers – 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, and 365-days-a-year.

OEG's team of more than 750 personnel, service assets operating in every major oil and gas province from more than 60 main bases around the world. Visit www.oegoffshore.com

For more information on CRCL

If you would like to read up on Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana's programs and missions, visit: Oyster Shell Recycling - CRCL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959765/OEG_Offshore_Volunteers.jpg

SOURCE OEG Offshore