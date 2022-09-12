OEG Offshore locks in distribution agreement with Enelift

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeenshire-based OEG Offshore is delighted to announce an exclusive agent agreement with Enelift, leading provider of transportation and storage systems for the offshore energy sector.

The new agreement enables OEG Offshore to offer customers Enelift's revolutionary Hinge Lok® system on a rental basis in the UK, Norway and Brazil serving oil & gas and renewables markets.

L to R: Gavin Collins, Global Commercial Director, OEG Offshore, Paul Brebner, Managing Director, Enelift and Kjetil Skaaren, Business Development Director, Modex AS at Offshore Northern Seas in Stavanger. (PRNewsfoto/OEG Offshore)

Enelift's innovative Hinge Lok® systems – full aluminium, non-welded light weight transportation cradle used for safe and efficient transportation of casing, tubing and drill pipe – provides customers with a technological solution that puts environmental and operational performance at the forefront.

Through its small footprint and ability to accommodate various sizes of tubular within the same frame, Hinge Lok® systems also provide superior safety through the reduction of on & offshore manual handling, helps reduce your carbon footprint and delivers a significant reduction in lifts and associated costs for customers' ongoing operations.

Enelift was founded by Managing Director Paul Brebner more than 10 years ago to offer the offshore energy sector safe, reliable and efficient storage and transportation of equipment.

Brebner said: "This a great opportunity for both Enelift and OEG to build on their respective market leading status by combining to offer the UK, Norway and Brazilian markets a new, safer way of managing and transporting drilling related tubular equipment.

The OEG team are a perfect match for our vision; to deliver the best product and the best service whilst never compromising on our safety and environmental commitments.

Hinge Lok® is a result of listening to our customers and researching what a sustainable product should entail, encompassing simplicity, sustainability and most importantly, the highest level of safety features. We will continue to evolve our product and ensure that we never stand still. We are ready to speak to you."

Under the deal, the Hinge Lok® system has been successfully trialled and is now going into full usage with an oil and gas operator.

Kjetil Skaaren, Modex Business Development Director explains, "Our collaboration with the Enelift team provides our customers access to a wider range of tubular transportation options from OEG's rental inventory. Not only will our oil and gas customers benefit from the Hinge Lok® technology and service, but our growing number of renewable customers can also utilise the cradles to transport wind turbine blades and turbine towers using specially adapted housings."

The new agreement with Enelift was established as part of OEG Offshore's clear ambition to offer customers efficient, safe, and sustainable solutions. Together with Enelift, OEG will jointly market and supply the solution throughout key energy hubs with the same model ready to implement in the Middle East and the USA.

SOURCE OEG Offshore