OEG Offshore continues growth with Pelagian acquisition

ABERDEEN, Scotland , April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OEG Offshore (OEG) is delighted to announce the acquisition of Pelagian Ltd (Pelagian), a leading provider of consultancy, engineering and installation management services to the submarine cable and offshore renewable energy industries.

Pelagian Ltd is an established UK-based company with over 20 years of experience in the subsea cable industry. Their worldwide expertise in the provision of subsea cable construction services makes them a valuable asset for OEG Offshore.

Pictured: Peter Fisk, Managing Director of Pelagian Ltd.

With this acquisition, OEG will be better equipped to support the cable sector across different end markets including telecommunications and interconnectors as well as offshore wind.

Commenting on the acquisition, OEG Offshore CEO, John Heiton, said, "We are excited to welcome another expert business to the OEG family. Their experience in the subsea cable industry will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our services in the offshore renewables sector. This acquisition is a strategic move for us, and we look forward to working with Pelagian to provide our clients with innovative and reliable subsea cable solutions."

The deal comes after OEG's recent partnership announcement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., marking a new chapter for OEG and signals the group's commitment to expanding its business and global reach.

Peter Fisk, Managing Director of Pelagian said, "Pelagian possesses one of the most experienced cable consulting teams in the world and we can provide the glue across many components of the OEG Group, enabling a more cohesive offering to their various industries. As we hit our 20th anniversary as a respected service supplier we look forward to exciting growth as part of the OEG team."

Pelagian support the full cable construction process from initial feasibility studies to route engineering, risk mitigation, permit acquisition and stakeholder liaison, cable route survey, cable installation project management, system testing and acceptance to through-life operations and maintenance.

Wiltshire–based Pelagian, which employs 13 people and manages a global pool of contractors, will retain its distinct name, and Peter Fisk will continue to be its Managing Director.

Issued by OEG Offshore. For further information contact Lorraine Mitchell lorraine.mitchell@oegoffshore.com

Notes to Editors

About Pelagian: Pelagian has shaped the world's global connections in subsea telecommunications and power for over 20 years by providing comprehensive consultancy, advice and risk-based solutions to the global submarine cable sector.

https://pelagian.co.uk/

About OEG Offshore: OEG Offshore is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine , topside, and subsea services as well as equipment supply. Headquartered in Aberdeenshire, UK, OEG Offshore's team of more than 1,000 personnel, operate in every major offshore energy province from more than 65 main bases around the world.

https://www.oegoffshore.com

SOURCE OEG Offshore