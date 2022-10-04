OEG Offshore company MRE doubles vessel fleet with OPUS Marine acquisition

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As leading providers of temporary power and engineering solutions to the offshore wind sector, OEG Offshore brand Manor Renewable Energy (MRE), a UK-based company is pleased to announce the acquisition of OPUS Marine (OPUS), a German CTV owner and operator.

OPUS Marine was established in 2006 and has become a leading crew transfer vessel (CTV) operator to the offshore wind industry, with its fleet of CTVs in Germany and Taiwan.

From left to right; Billy Hamilton – Managing Director of Manor Renewable Energy, Bernhard Messer – Managing Director of OPUS Marine and Dan Greeves – Head of Renewables at OEG Offshore.

Dan Greeves, Head of Renewables of OEG Offshore commented, "OPUS expands OEG Offshore group's global footprint with an established presence in German and Baltic markets along with strengthening our ambitions in the APAC region. The increased CTV fleet will be key to supporting temporary power projects and O&M activities for our clients."

Bernhard Messer, Managing Director of OPUS added, "We saw the synergies between OPUS

and MRE from the first meeting and believe that together we can become an even stronger contender in the North and Baltic Sea markets, as well as in Asia.

The advantages of having assets and personnel in the UK, Germany and Asia are significant and the added value of the combined team including HSEQ, vessel personnel and project management will ensure our high-quality service and 24/7 coverage continues to be delivered."

The acquisition of OPUS has been formalised and a process of integrating the companies will now commence; through this acquisition, MRE's fleet will double from 8 to 16 CTVs, the majority of which are certified for 24 pax. Seven of the vessels have been delivered since 2020, with two further high specification Chartwell Ambitious Class hybrid design vessels and one 20 metre multi-purpose workboat currently in build at Manor Marine's shipyard in Portland, Dorset for MRE.

Notes to Editors

Manor Renewable Energy

Manor Renewable Energy was established in 2013 and has rapidly become recognised for its knowledge and experience in delivering temporary power and engineering solutions offshore and from its base in the UK. As part of the company's integrated approach to offshore renewables projects they own and operate a fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in support of their wider projects, and have operations across the UK, France and Taiwan.

Visit: www.mreltd.co.uk

OPUS Marine

OPUS MARINE was founded in 2006 and has become a leading operator of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) in the offshore wind industry. The company focuses on the operation of specialised offshore tonnage, including CTVs from OPUS's own fleet and third-party vessels.

Visit: www.opusmarine.com

OEG Offshore

OEG is a leading provider of a range of support services to the offshore energy industry across marine logistics, equipment supply, project management, personnel, communications, cable and subsea services. Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, OEG operates from more than 65 main bases around the world.

Visit www.oegoffshore.com

