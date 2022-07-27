OEG Offshore announces key appointment to support Taiwan expansion

Mr Wu's role will involve general management of the company's regional activities, alongside client relationships and stakeholder management. Kevin joins the company with a varied background within offshore engineering in the Taiwan region, with an impressive track record of successful projects ranging from cable installations to consultancy works and construction installation work scopes. Kevin brings a valuable network of contacts to the company, along with vital local experience within the Taiwan region, which will be key in OEG Offshore's plans to bolster its presence in the area.

Dan Greeves, Head of Renewables at OEG Offshore said, "We are delighted to have Kevin join the team at OEG, spearheading the APAC renewables business. Through acquisition and growth, we have seen the business grow in the region and with Kevin's experience in the burgeoning Taiwan market he is well placed to manage the delivery of the full range of OEG products and services throughout Asia Pacific."

Kevin added, "I am delighted to be joining OEG and I'm looking forward to working with the team to develop and grow the business. OEG is well placed to meet the significantly growing global market in renewables; we can leverage the resources from our global teams to address the challenge of short supply of experienced specialists and professional equipment. Our local partners worldwide ensure that OEG is in a good position to contribute local content in compliance with localisation requirements to support renewables projects globally."

Issued by OEG Offshore, a leading provider of standard and bespoke offshore cargo carrying units, waste management, A60 modules, welfare solutions, radio communication systems, marine and subsea services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867560/OEG_Offshore_Kevin_Wu.jpg

SOURCE OEG Offshore