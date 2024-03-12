Odine's IPO Application Approved: Pioneering Sustainable Transformation in Telecoms

ISTANBUL, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, global telecoms partner, announces the approval of their Initial Public Offering (IPO) application, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to fostering innovation and driving sustainable transformation within the telecom industry. With a focus on redefining network ecosystems through cutting-edge software-defined solutions, Odine stands at the forefront of reshaping the future of communication.

The approval of the IPO application represents a pivotal moment, offering investors the opportunity to participate in its disruptive vision while enabling the intensification of investment in research and development, technological advancement, and the delivery of pioneering services to benefit partners and customers.

Odine's shares will be traded on BIST Star, Borsa İstanbul, Türkiye's premier securities exchange, adding to the vibrancy and diversity of the exchange's offerings.

The public offering will be conducted under the joint leadership of Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş. (TSKB) and Yatırım Finansman Menkul Değerler A.Ş.

Book building: 13-14-15 March 2024

IGNITING INNOVATION

The IPO approval marks the next phase in Odine's mission to accelerate the networks of tomorrow and foster unparalleled growth for telecommunications. The company remains dedicated to investing in network virtualization, cloudification services and developing solutions tailored to meet the demands of Tier-1 telecom operators, all while prioritizing long-term sustainability.

Odine is steadfast in its commitment to integrating financial, infrastructural, and environmental sustainability into the fabric of organizational business models. By leveraging diverse, software-defined, and future-proofed technologies, the company empowers partners to create enduring value in the ever-evolving landscape of telecommunications.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ODINE

The approval of the IPO application follows several notable achievements. Recently, Odine has also announced that their Telco Cloud Project with Turkcell has been shortlisted for the Best Cloud Solution at the GLOMO Awards 2024, recognizing innovative contributions in cloud services, alongside receiving the Cloud and Edge Computing Innovative Award and placing in Capacity Media's 20 Top Telco Vendors power list in 2023. These successes reflects Odine's commitment to sustainable network transformation and industry leadership.

A substantial portion of the proceeds from the IPO will be allocated to support the company's international growth objectives. A part of the revenue will be designated for operational capital. The remaining funds will be dedicated to completing innovative projects integrating advanced technologies, tailored to meet the evolving demands of customers and the industry at large.

With several partnerships and updates on the horizon, Odine is poised for continued growth alongside its customers. As the telecommunications industry increasingly adopts software-defined technology, Odine remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring that sustainable transformation remains at the core of the sector's future trajector.

"This IPO approval marks a significant milestone for Odine, propelling us into an era of unprecedented growth and innovation," remarked Alper Tunga Burak, CEO at Odine. "It promises to unlock the potential of groundbreaking technologies, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and sustainable solutions, offering investors a chance to be part of the next generation of tech disruptors."

Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and excellence, creating value for all stakeholders involved. With our IPO approved and our vision clear, Odine is poised to lead the industry into a new era of transformative growth.

This bulletin does not form the basis of any contract, commitment, or investment decision. The decision to purchase the shares of the Company should be made independently and in accordance with the prospectus and Capital Markets Law No. 6362 ("Law") and the relevant capital markets legislation regulations. The prospectus has been published on the websites of Public Disclosure Platform (www.kap.org.tr), Company (www.odine.com), Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş. (www.tskb.com.tr) and Yatırım Finansman Menkul Değerler A.Ş. (www.yf.com.tr).

About Odine

Odine is a global telecom partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading communication solutions company that enables global telecom companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Together, we will build the sustainable networks of the future.

www.odine.com

Harika Nihan Gündem, Head of Marketing, harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359642/Odine.jpg