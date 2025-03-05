Odine and Turkcell Partner to Drive 5G Automation and Cloud Transformation

ISTANBUL, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, and Turkcell, Türkiye's leading digital operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 to accelerate innovation in 5G automation, network optimization, and cloud transformation. This strategic collaboration aims to redefine telecom networks with intelligent, scalable, and self-optimizing capabilities that enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

As 5G continues to transform industries, cloud-native architectures play a pivotal role in ensuring agility and scalability. Turkcell's Unified Telco Cloud, powered by Odine's cloud-native solutions and Red Hat OpenShift, provides the ideal foundation for deploying Containerized Network Functions (CNFs) and Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). With automation integrated into the Telco Cloud, network orchestration and resource management are optimized, reducing service deployment durations remarkable levels. This advancement is key to enabling ultra-low latency applications, IoT-driven services, and private networks, which will shape the digital ecosystems of tomorrow.

In addition, with this developing formation network performance tracking, anomaly detection, and real-time visualization with automated root cause analysis concepts can be done by easier. By integrating analytics and cloud-based automation, Turkcell aim to enhanced responsiveness to network anomalies, significantly reducing operational costs and improving network resilience. Currently monitoring Turkcell's IMS network across multiple sites, the solution has already demonstrated tangible efficiency gains.

"Our collaboration with Odine marks a significant milestone in Turkcell's journey toward a fully automated, 5G network," said Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çağrı Güngör, CTO Turkcell. "By integrating intelligent automation across our cloud-native infrastructure, we are enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing performance, and accelerating the deployment of next-generation services. This partnership is a key part of our commitment to building a future-ready, high-performance network that meets the evolving demands of the digital era."

"At Odine, we are at the forefront of transforming the telecommunications landscape by integrating automation with next-generation 5G networks," said Alper Tunga Burak, Chairman and CEO, Odine. "Our collaboration with Turkcell underscores our expertise in delivering cloud-native, our solutions that drive efficiency, enhance network intelligence, and enable seamless, autonomous operations. As the industry evolves towards more scalable, self-optimizing, and resilient networks, Odine remains committed to pioneering innovations that shape the future of 5G and beyond."

Through this partnership, Odine and Turkcell reaffirm their commitment to driving next-generation technologies, paving the way for a more intelligent, efficient, and seamlessly connected digital future.

ABOUT TURKCELL

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

ABOUT ODINE

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

