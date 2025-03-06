ISTANBUL, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner in sustainable network and digital transformation, is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Rakuten Symphony, a global leader in cloud-native Open RAN telco infrastructure, services, and solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions in Türkiye, Middle East and Africa.

Odine and Rakuten Symphony Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in Network Transformation

This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to broadening the reach of Rakuten Symphony's innovative products and services, accelerating the adoption of advanced network automation, virtualization, and cloud-native technologies. Leveraging deep expertise and a strong industry presence, the collaboration aims to drive digital transformation, enhance network efficiency, and support enterprises in transitioning to next-generation cloud-based architectures.

"At Odine, we are committed to shaping the future of network transformation by integrating next-generation technologies that enhance agility, scalability, and efficiency," said Alper Tunga Burak, CEO of Odine. "Our strategic partnership with Rakuten Symphony, not only strengthens our global expansion strategy but also enhances our impact in the international market. Our ability to deliver advanced cloud-native solutions empowers organizations to build more intelligent, automated, and resilient networks. With our innovation-driven approach, we will continue to accelerate digital transformation, drive competitiveness, and create new opportunities for the business world in an increasingly dynamic technology ecosystem."

Rakuten Symphony, a subsidiary of Rakuten Group, is renowned for its disruptive approach to network infrastructure, offering fully virtualized, cloud-based solutions designed to revolutionize deployment and management.

"Our strategic collaboration with Odine expands the reach of our technology, accelerating its adoption across new markets," said Udai Kanukolanu, Head of Global Sales at Rakuten Symphony. "By leveraging Odine's extensive industry expertise and strong global presence, we are driving the evolution of network architectures to be more agile, cost-effective, and future-ready."

Through this collaboration, Odine and Rakuten Symphony will drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate the transition to cloud-native infrastructures.

About Rakuten Symphony

Rakuten Symphony is reimagining telecom, changing supply chain norms and disrupting outmoded thinking that threatens the industry's pursuit of rapid innovation and growth. Based on proven modern infrastructure practices, its open interface platforms make it possible to launch and operate advanced mobile services in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches, with no compromise to network quality or security. Rakuten Symphony has operations in Japan, the United States, Singapore, India, Europe and the Middle East Africa region.

For more information, visit: https://symphony.rakuten.com

ABOUT ODINE

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

Media Contact:

Harika Nihan Gündem, Head of Marketing, harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635418/Odine_Rakuten_MOU.jpg