Odevo enters Southern Europe and Latin America through Portik Group - adding four new markets

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odevo, a leading global residential property management group, continues its international expansion with entry into Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Portugal. This milestone is driven by the addition of Portik Group - a fast-growing company that has built a strong presence across these fragmented markets by consistently delivering value to homeowners and residents.

Daniel Larsson, CEO of Odevo, comments:

"We have built Odevo with a clear mission, to become the leading force in the industry by delivering outstanding service through strong local champions combined with leading technology and expanding the service offering beyond traditional property management. Just a few years in, we've built a company with a truly global reach. Reaching over 2 million homes and expanding our leading position from five to nine markets is a major milestone in driving the industry forward on a global scale."

In 2024, Portik reached 18,000 homeowner associations in Europe and Latin America and 70 million euros in sales, representing a 50 percent growth over the previous year.

Daniel Larsson continues:

"It's truly remarkable to see how fast Portik has built a strong culture and entrepreneurial drive across the entire team while continuously broadening their service offering. And integrating over 100 companies while doing it makes it even more impressive. This combination of ambition and a commitment to innovation makes them a perfect fit for Odevo."

Jorge Garcia, CEO of Portik Group, adds:

"From day one, our goal at Portik has been to build something different-not just to grow, but to create real value for residents and homeowners. That same ambition is what we see in Odevo. I'm incredibly proud of the team behind Portik; this milestone is only possible thanks to their dedication. Joining Odevo gives us greater resources to keep working closely with each community, offering tailored solutions that genuinely improve people's quality of life. It's a step that opens up new opportunities - for our teams, our clients, and the future we're building together."

Gonçalo Mendes, Partner at Oxy, who have been a major owner in Portik, adds:

"We are incredibly proud to have supported Portik's development over the past 5 years, while the business increased over 10x. The ambition and quality of Portik's team were already visible in 2020 and it has been a pleasure working side by side to create the market leader in Southern Europe. We are equally excited about the next chapter, joining forces with Odevo, whose advanced capabilities, entrepreneurial spirit, and market-leading scale make them an ideal partner to further expand Portik's presence and continuously elevate the services provided to all clients."

Portik works under several brands; INMHO (Spain), LDC Group (Portugal), Estia (Italy), and All In One (Mexico), and has value-added-services through companies in tech, construction, facility services, and insurance. In Spain, the company manages 415,000 homes, in Portugal 150,00 homes, in Italy 35,000 homes, and in Mexico 20,000 homes.

The completion of the transaction is contingent upon receiving customary approvals from relevant authorities.

About Odevo

Established in 2019, Odevo is an international company challenging the residential property management industry that has achieved an average annual growth of 26% between 2019 and 2024. Odevo consists of over 10,100 employees and has 2.2 million homes under management. The company continues to invest significantly in technology, expanding its engineering teams from 4 to 150 people since the start. With this approach, Odevo has established leading positions in Europe, the UK, the US and Latin America.

About Portik Group

Portik is the leading property management company in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Mexico, with more than 600,000 properties under management through a network of 100 branches and 2,000 highly experienced professionals. We aim at consolidating the property management sector, applying technology, transparency, and cost savings to our clients through our complete service offering, including homeowner associations and rental management, real estate brokerage, facility services, and insurance, among others.

