Octapharma to put the perspectives of patients and clinicians under the spotlight at the 16th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD)

LACHEN, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacement therapy with factor VIII has been the mainstay of care for patients with severe haemophilia A for over 30 years, with proven benefits in terms of bleed prevention and protection of joint health. The availability of emicizumab, a non-factor therapy, in recent years has broadened the scope of management options for these patients, raising questions over how to most effectively and safely use factor VIII together with emicizumab. Treatment decisions need to consider the perspectives of both the patient and the clinician to find the ideal approach for each patient.

The interactive Octapharma symposium at the 16th Annual Congress of EAHAD in Manchester, UK, will present the perspectives of three clinicians and three patients on key treatment decisions encountered during the lives of people with haemophilia A.

"Understanding the viewpoints of both clinicians and patients is a key component of developing treatment approaches personalised to the lifestyle and clinical condition of each patient" commented Larisa Belyanskaya, Head of IBU Haematology at Octapharma. "We're committed to providing the best treatment options for people with haemophilia A to enable them to live healthy and active lives."

The Octapharma symposium "Concomitant use of factor VIII and emicizumab in haemophilia A: Patient cases and clinical trials" will use a highly interactive format to take a close look at three real patient cases. Together with the audience, the international faculty of Dr Guy Young, Dr Carmen Escuriola Ettingshausen and Dr Steve Austin will discuss clinical and patient-related aspects of the diverse cases. The three patients and their families will share their experiences, the challenges they have faced, and decisions that they have taken. In addition to providing their clinical perspectives on the cases, the faculty will present new data and provide updates on ongoing and planned clinical studies of concomitant use of factor VIII and emicizumab in previously untreated patients, patients with factor VIII inhibitors, and patients undergoing major surgery.

In addition to this symposium, new data on the binding of Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) to platelets in vitro will be presented during the Congress poster sessions on February 8–10, 2023.

PO030: In vitro differences in platelet binding among recombinant factor VIII products, presented by Anja Strebel

"At Octapharma we're dedicated to providing new health solutions advancing human life," commented Olaf Walter, Board Member. "We appreciate the importance of bringing together the perspectives of both clinicians and people with haemophilia A in order to provide individualised care and improve the lives of patients."

Haemophilia A is an X-linked hereditary bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency of factor VIII (FVIII) which, if left untreated, may lead to haemorrhages in muscles and joints and consequently to arthropathy and severe morbidity. The disorder affects around one in every 10,000 males worldwide. Prophylaxis with replacement FVIII therapy reduces the number of bleeding episodes and the risk of permanent joint damage.

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs around 10,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Immunotherapy, Haematology, and Critical Care. Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 180 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US.

Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) is a 4th generation recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) protein, produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein1. It is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for von Willebrand factor2. Nuwiq® treatment has been assessed in nine2-4 completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (190 individuals)2 and 108 previously untreated patients3 with severe haemophilia A. Nuwiq® is available in 250 IU, 500 IU, 1000 IU, 1500 IU, 2000 IU, 2500 IU, 3000 IU and 4000 IU presentations5. Nuwiq® is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) across all age groups5.

