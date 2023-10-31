Octapharma AG: Indirect comparison data indicate that personalised prophylaxis with Nuwiq® may lead to fewer patients with haemophilia A having bleeds than with other recombinant factor VIII products

The well-established matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) methodology was used to compare the efficacy of personalised prophylaxis with Nuwiq ® against other recombinant FVIII products

Personalised prophylaxis with Nuwiq ® can lead to higher rates of patients with zero bleeds compared with other recombinant FVIII products, albeit with higher weekly doses

The data were published recently in the European Journal of Haematology

LACHEN, Switzerland, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) versus extended half-life recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) concentrates in haemophilia A patients undergoing personalised prophylaxis were published in the European Journal of Haematology1. Preliminary data from the MAIC were presented by Dr Craig Kessler, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Georgetown University Medical Center, at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition in December 20222.

The analysis used MAIC – a well-established statistical approach – to compare the efficacy of pharmacokinetic (PK)-guided, personalised prophylaxis with Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) versus Eloctate® (efmoroctocog alfa), Jivi® (damoctocog alfa pegol), and Adynovate® (rurioctocog alfa pegol). The analysis used data from prospective clinical trials of personalised prophylaxis in adults with severe haemophilia A.

Dr Kessler commented, "This MAIC exercise provides important comparative data on the efficacy and consumption of various recombinant FVIII products in adults with haemophilia A on personalised prophylaxis. The results can be considered by clinicians and patients when treatment decisions are being made."

MAICs are a way of comparing the efficacy of different medical interventions or products in the absence of head-to-head randomised trials3. By matching patient populations based on clinically relevant baseline characteristics, it reduces inherent differences between the studies and can provide comparative evidence of relative treatment effects. Individual patient data from patients treated with Nuwiq® in the NuPreviq study were compared with aggregated data from 117 patients treated with Eloctate® in the personalised prophylaxis arm of the A-LONG study, 110 patients treated with Jivi® in the PROTECT VIII study, and patients treated with Adynovate® in the PROPEL study (which had two arms targeting different FVIII trough levels: 1–3% (57 patients) and 8–12% (58 patients)).

A significantly higher percentage of patients with zero bleeds was reported with Nuwiq® compared with Eloctate® (75% vs 45%), Jivi® (77% vs 38%) or Adynovate® (target trough level 1–3%; 78% vs 42%). The efficacy of Nuwiq® was similar to that of Adynovate® in the 8–12% arm (77% vs 62%). The mean annualised bleeding rate was significantly lower with Nuwiq® than with Jivi® (1.5 vs 4.9). Consistent with the approved dosing, the mean FVIII weekly dose was significantly higher for Nuwiq® than Eloctate®, Jivi® or Adynovate® 1–3%, but lower than for Adynovate® 8–12%.

Further details of the study can be found in the European Journal of Haematology publication.

In addition, a short video summarising the results is available in the online version of the article.

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines.

Octapharma employs more than 11,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Immunotherapy, Haematology and Critical Care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US. Octapharma has 40 years of experience in patient care.

About Nuwiq®

Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) is a 4th generation recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) protein, produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein4. It is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for von Willebrand factor4.

Nuwiq® treatment has been assessed in nine4-6 completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (190 individuals)4 and 108 previously untreated patients5 with severe haemophilia A. Nuwiq® is available in 250 IU, 500 IU, 1,000 IU, 1,500 IU, 2,000 IU, 2,500 IU, 3,000 IU and 4,000 IU presentations7. Nuwiq® is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) across all age groups7.

