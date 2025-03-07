Oclean: Women vs. Men - Oral Hygiene Research Report

WARSAW, Poland, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking care of a healthy and beautiful smile is a key part of daily routine, but approaches to oral hygiene differ depending on gender. Research conducted by the independent research and analysis firm IQS, commissioned by the Oclean brand, shows that women visit the dentist more often and are more consistent in brushing their teeth. Men, on the other hand, tend to focus on functionality and simplicity, choosing quick and effective solutions.

To celebrate Women's Day, Oclean takes a closer look at these differences and offers tips on how to tailor oral hygiene habits to individual needs so that everyone—regardless of gender—can enjoy a healthy smile.

Women Are More Systematic

Women are less likely to forget to brush their teeth—only 33% admitted that they occasionally skip this ritual in the evening, and 22% forget to do it in the morning. Among men, these values are significantly higher—45% forget to brush their teeth before bed, and 37% skip it in the morning. This regularity is also evident in how often they replace their toothbrush or sonic brush head—65% of women do so every three months, compared to only 44% of men.

Fresh Breath and a Beautiful Smile Matter More to Women

For women, oral hygiene is not just about health but also aesthetics. Women care more about fresh breath and believe that a nice smile boosts their confidence. They also visit the dentist more frequently for preventive check-ups.

Different Priorities When Choosing a Toothbrush

Women and men consider different criteria when selecting a toothbrush. Women pay more attention to ergonomic design and tend to prefer medium-soft bristles. Men, on the other hand, prioritize durability, quality, and price. While 75% of women would choose a toothbrush that effectively cleans while remaining gentle on the gums, men are more interested in modern technological features.

Oclean X Ultra – Perfect for Everyone

Despite differences in oral hygiene approaches, both men (79%) and women (87%) agree that a toothbrush with features like those of the Oclean X Ultra is the right choice for them. This solution combines effectiveness, gum protection, and innovative technology to meet the expectations of both genders.

The Oclean X Ultra sonic toothbrush, equipped with two brush heads, is a state-of-the-art device that ensures excellent gum protection and effective teeth cleaning through AI-powered voice guidance technology. Its integrated TurboClean algorithm and real-time instructions help improve brushing habits, while the pressure warning function prevents gum damage. If excessive pressure is applied, the base ring of the toothbrush lights up red.

The Oclean X Ultra also ensures even cleaning by reminding users to switch brushing zones and suggesting slowing down if the brush is moved too quickly. Thanks to the MAGLEV 3.0 motor, the device reaches up to 84,000 movements per minute, removing up to 70% more plaque compared to standard models.

After brushing, the Oclean X Ultra displays detailed feedback on its screen, analyzing eight different areas of the mouth using a 6-axis gyroscope. Additionally, the advanced FlexiFit brush head allows for precise cleaning, even in hard-to-reach areas.

Oclean X Ultra S, Recommended retail price: 129.90 EUR

https://europe.oclean.com/products/sonic-electric-toothbrush-x-ultra-s

About Oclean

Oclean, established in 2016, continues to push the boundaries of oral care innovation. With over 300 patents and a presence in 40+ markets, Oclean has garnered international acclaim, receiving prestigious design awards and consumer choice recognition. The X Ultra S WiFi Smart Sonic Toothbrush exemplifies Oclean's dedication to making oral health better and easier through cutting-edge technology and smart solutions.

For more information about Oclean, please visit https://europe.oclean.com/

