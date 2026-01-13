OCI Global retires legacy SAP systems with Proceed Cella Cloud

Successful programme enables long-term retention of critical data

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global and Proceed Group today announced the completion of a system decommissioning programme using Proceed Cella Cloud, enabling OCI to retain and access legacy SAP data to meet legal, tax, audit, and ongoing business needs while allowing OCI to decommission legacy systems.

Following several divestments, OCI needed a dependable way to keep historical business data secure and accessible. The organisation had previously operated across multiple SAP ECC systems before moving to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition in 2021 and later transitioning to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Critical historical data remained in SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and needed to be retained in line with business requirements and compliance obligations.

SAP Netherlands recommended Proceed Cella Cloud. Proceed Group then worked with OCI to design a clear, structured approach to decommissioning and data retention using Proceed Cella Cloud.

All legacy data from the S/4HANA production system and company code specific data from the ECC systems were extracted and migrated into Proceed Cella and five year retention rules implemented. Alongside standard reporting, custom reports were created which allowed OCI teams across geographies and business lines to easily access the historical data while also delivering significant savings for the business.

Ian Derbyshire, Group IT PMO Director at OCI, said: "Thank you to all those involved from both Proceed and OCI. The project was delivered with precision and supported by a highly professional, well led team focused on delivery excellence and strong project controls. The savings achieved were significant, which made the decision to use Proceed Cella Cloud an easy one."

Robert Reuben, Managing Director at Proceed Group, said: "OCI needed to keep long term access to the data that still matters, without carrying the cost and operational overhead of legacy systems. Proceed Cella Cloud provided a structured route to migrate the required data, establish retention controls, and support day to day access through reporting, so OCI could retire the legacy platforms with confidence."

For organisations considering system decommissioning, Proceed Group can be contacted at info@proceedgroup.com to arrange an initial assessment or book a Proceed Cella Cloud demo.

About OCI Global

OCI Global is a leading European producer and distributor of ammonia, nitrate fertilisers, and hydrogen products and solutions. With a 30 year history of building and scaling sector leading businesses, OCI has returned $7 billion to shareholders since 2022.

About Proceed Cella Cloud

Proceed Cella Cloud is an all-in-one SaaS system decommissioning solution that extracts and stores legacy data securely, offers comprehensive reporting, and includes retention management with options for legal holds.

About Proceed Group

Proceed Group has been running data management projects for over twenty years, helping hundreds of customers worldwide. Its services include SAP archiving, content management, and the decommissioning of SAP and non-SAP systems.

