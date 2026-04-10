OCI Global Publishes 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

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OCI Global

10 Apr, 2026, 16:11 GMT

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today announced the publication of its 2025 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The Annual Report and the audited financial statements therein include disclosures reflecting the substantial transformation of OCI during 2025, including the completion of major divestments, the return of capital to shareholders, and the resulting simplification of the group's portfolio and capital structure.

The Annual Report has been filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) using the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The 2025 Annual Report is also available for download on OCI's website at www.oci-global.com.

Further information regarding OCI's Annual General Meeting will be communicated in due course.

About OCI Global

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

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