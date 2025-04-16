OCI GLOBAL CONFIRMS EURO EQUIVALENT DETAILS FOR Q2 2025 EXTRAORDINARY DISTRIBUTION

OCI Global

16 Apr, 2025, 13:08 GMT

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI" or the "Company") today confirms that further to its announcement to pay an extraordinary cash distribution of USD 4.74 per share (USD 1.0 billion in total) on or around 7 May 2025, the Euro equivalent amount for those shareholders that elect for payment in EUR instead of USD will be determined using the appropriate exchange rate on 6 May 2025. The Company will make a distribution in USD unless the relevant shareholder has opted for a distribution in EUR.

