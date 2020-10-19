Oceanco is making a commitment to the future through a pioneering initiative, Oceanco NXT

Although the exterior and interior styling of superyachts has progressed significantly over time, we still witness similar technical formats and standards that are deeply rooted in general proportions, form and gross tonnage. These standards have been so far developed and fine-tuned over time that they are hardly being challenged anymore, and the result is a stagnation in innovation. Oceanco NXT delves deeper and broader than simply reducing the burning of fossil fuels to propel and operate the yacht; it considers how yacht Owners can experience life on the water in the future, in the most sustainable, enjoyable and rewarding ways possible.

"Oceanco NXT represents our commitment and fundamental believe that the best way to set new benchmarks is to co-create them with experts from a wide array of industries – not just yachting. In creating Oceanco NXT, we seek partners who share a common ambition to innovate and forge a sustainable pathway for tomorrow's yachts. We are invested in an outcome where the future is zero. From Giles Taylor's understanding of future Owners' lifestyle needs and Lateral's technical innovations towards achieving zero emissions to TANK's contemporary vision for the use of our living spaces and Oceanco's collaboration vision with Co-makers, we invite you to our unified goal: to create the most exciting superyachts we can, for future generations. Through Oceanco NXT, tomorrow can start today," comments Marcel Onkenhout, CEO of Oceanco.

A round table conversation will take place on 20 October 2020 at 4pm with cross-industry innovation as an approach. Project NXT cannot be defined as a single project, it is a movement. With this initial kick-off we strive to inspire more pioneers. Pioneers with the ambition to create the most exciting superyachts we can for future generations. Pioneers which are determined to achieve zero impact.

You can look at the trailer for Project NXT here .

http://www.oceanconxt.com/

