Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held Experts Recognized Among World's Leading Intellectual Property Strategists

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that nine experts from Ocean Tomo are recognized among the World's Leading Intellectual Property (IP) Strategists. The IAM Strategy 300 is a guide to the pioneers in the IP industry, recognizing those who innovatively create and implement strategies that support IP as a critical business asset.

Commenting on the recognition, James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held and Ocean Tomo Co-founder, shares, "What sets Ocean Tomo apart is our integrated four corridors of IP services: Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, Advisory, and Specialty Services. We are proud that we can now showcase experts in each group as having been recognized among the World's Leading IP Strategists. This recognition further demonstrates our role as trusted advisors focused on the business of intellectual property broadly defined."

Meet the World's Leading IP Strategists from Across Ocean Tomo

Greg Campanella, CLP

Greg Campanella provides strategic advisory, valuation, and opinion services focused on IP and intangible assets for planning, M&A, divestitures, litigation, and tax. With 25+ years of experience, he's performed hundreds of analyses across industries and helps optimize, monetize, and align IP portfolios with business goals and innovation strategies.

IAM Says:

Greg Campanella brings deep expertise in valuing both intangible and tangible assets, which he applies to M&A transactions, complex litigation, and licensing deals. His approach bridges technical precision with strategic insight to deliver impactful results for his clients.

John A. Hudson

John A. Hudson focuses on protecting and realizing IP value. With 20+ years' experience, he's completed global IP transactions, audits, licensing, and strategic advisory. He's supported M&A, capital raising, divestitures, litigation, and restructuring across industries for Fortune 500s, universities, governments, PE/VC firms, insurers, and inventors.

IAM Says:

John Hudson brings over two decades of investment banking, valuation, and IP strategy experience to the table, where he focuses on technology and IP transactions. His portfolio includes engagements with Fortune 500 companies, private and middle market companies, PE and VC firms, and government agencies across various industries, demonstrating his capability in navigating complex financial landscapes.

David Kennedy, CPA

David Kennedy is an expert in IP valuation and patent transactions. With 35 years' experience as a CPA, auditor, and consultant, he's negotiated 200+ IP deals, analyzed thousands of license agreements, and developed royalty models. He's worked with inventors, corporations, and investors, monetizing global portfolios and determining standard essential patent rates.

IAM Says:

With a well-established reputation among peers, David Kennedy draws on more than three decades in the field to evaluate damages, patent portfolios and licensing matters, offering dependable strategic advice.

Brian W. Napper

Brian W. Napper is an expert in IP economic damages, valuation, licensing, and commercialization. With 35 years of experience, he provides trial and arbitration testimony across courts and tribunals, including the ITC. His work spans patents, trade secrets, copyright, trademark, and false advertising, supporting transactions and IP strategy across industries globally.

IAM Says

Brian Napper is an impressive damages expert known for his in-depth IP knowledge, clear testimony, and collaborative style. Brian proposes novel strategies that not only tackle complex issues but also maximise IP value.

Larry Tedesco, CVA, CLP, MAFF

Larry Tedesco is an IP valuation, licensing, and damages expert. He's developed and monetized IP across telecom, medical devices, software, electronics, manufacturing, and AR. He's negotiated 200+ IP transactions, reviewed thousands of license agreements, and determined FRAND rates for wireless, Wi-Fi, and A/V, supporting plaintiffs and defendants in disputes.

IAM Says

One of the top patent damages and valuation guys in the IP world. Larry Tedesco can be trusted to create and maintain intellectual property strategies professionally, efficiently, and effectively.

Ozer Teitelbaum, JD

Ozer Teitelbaum plays an integral role in Ocean Tomo's investment banking and asset management initiatives, including IP-driven transactions, M&A, monetization strategies, financing, and special situations. With 30+ years of experience, he's held senior IP roles at Alcatel Lucent, Lucent Technologies, United Technologies, and Micron, and began his career as a research scientist.

IAM Says

Ozer Teitelbaum's superb legal expertise, keen commercial insight and rich understanding of the IP landscape make him an invaluable ally to his clients. He maneuverers through complex IP-driven transactions with a deft touch, crafting comprehensive strategies that meet his clients' needs.

Marek Wernik

Dr. Marek Wernik has 40+ years of experience in advanced technology research, product development, and IP management across telecom, wireless, IT, media, and semiconductors. He held senior IP roles at Alcatel-Lucent, Nortel, and others, focusing on broadband switching, optical networking, and data standards. He holds a PhD in Electrical Engineering.

IAM Says:

Valued for his strategic acumen and business-oriented mindset, Marek Wernik brings a wealth of IP knowledge and technical skill. He prioritises his clients, always aiming for outstanding results, and effectively maximises the value of their portfolios.

Sam Wiley

Sam Wiley is a globally recognized IP and innovation expert. He's known for turning complex challenges into strategic opportunities. He's held key roles at the USPTO, CPA Global, and LOT Network. He manages IP-related projects across several practice areas and advises on leveraging IP intelligence and analytics to support business decision-making.

IAM Says:

Recognised as "one of the best experts in providing understanding of the value of IP," Sam Wiley adeptly guides his clients through the intricacies of IP management. His multidisciplinary approach turns legal challenges into business opportunities—while reducing litigation risk.

Ryan Zurek

Ryan Zurek leads Ocean Tomo's IP Investment Banking, M&A, and Transactions Practices. With 18+ years of experience, he's executed technology-driven deals exceeding $1B. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and develops monetization strategies. He lectures on IP investment banking and technology monetization at leading universities.

IAM Says:

"Ryan Zurek's strategic vision and expertise position him as a pivotal figure in facilitating IP-driven transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and monetization strategies. He possesses a deep understanding of his clients' needs and objectives, working closely with them to turn these goals into reality."

Ocean Tomo's 360 Degree Intellectual Property Expertise

These experts are part of the industry's most comprehensive global IP consulting group. Ocean Tomo's 360 Degree Intellectual Property Expertise provides continuous feedback enhancing the team's ability to deliver credible, actionable insights across all matters involving intangible assets.

Clients benefit from Ocean Tomo's unique understanding of IP value, which is driven by the firm's engagement across all matters involving intangible assets, spanning strategic planning, investments, disputes, and transactions. Litigation outcomes refine valuation methodologies, while advisory engagements are shaped by real-world insights from both the boardroom and public markets. Our transaction outcomes—buying, selling, and licensing IP—validate strategic decisions and inform how IP is valued in practice. Ocean Tomo valuations used by IP owners to access capital provide insight on how financial institutions recognize IP as a bankable asset.

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1,500 professionals globally and assists with complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk. The team of experts has deep experience with tangible and intangible assets protected by IP.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

