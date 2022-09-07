Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, Announces $1 Billion in IP Finance Deal Support Over Last 24 Months

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held financial experts, facilitates over $1 billion in IP-based financing deal support.

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during IP Week@SG 2022, Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, announced an IP transaction milestone - over $1 billion in intellectual property (IP) financial advisory and valuation deal support in a 24-month period.

According to Ocean Tomo Managing Director Greg Campanella who oversees IP Management Consulting and Valuation, "Over the past 24 months, there has been a significant increase in all forms of IP monetization. We're not only helping our clients understand licensing and transaction options we are providing the analyses and IP valuations they need to support transfers, sales and IP-backed collateralized lending." Ocean Tomo's Advisory business, which raises IP-based financing and conducts IP transactions overseen by Managing Director Ryan Zurek, has participated in several IP financing and sale transactions over this 24-month period, including some engagements in concert with the Management Consulting team.

Iain Potter, Executive Vice President of J.S. Held, speaking yesterday in Singapore to 40 CEOs, shared that "increasingly our clients are turning to their IP assets to provide financing solutions."

About Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held

As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1500 professionals globally and assists clients – corporations, insurers, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

Ocean Tomo LLC provides Expert Opinion, Management Consulting, and Advisory services focused on matters involving intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; business licensing strategy and contract interpretation; trade secret reasonable measures; asset and business valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; merger and acquisition advisory; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.

Ocean Tomo experts are routinely qualified in U.S. courts, international courts, and arbitration tribunals on questions relating to intellectual property economics. The firm's professionals have provided expert opinions on IP valuation, reasonable royalty, lost profits, price erosion, commercial success, corrective advertising, creditor allocations, business licensing terms including RAND obligations, venture financing, and equities of a potential injunction. The firm's experience extends to commercial disputes, domestic and foreign, as well as policy issues affecting international technology transfer and economic matters before the International Trade Commission.

Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Our services are built upon more than three decades of experience assessing intellectual property in the most rigorous of venues.

Subsidiaries of the firm include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis

kstathis@oceantomo.com

1 773 294 4360

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774904/Ocean_Tomo_JS_Held_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ocean Tomo LLC