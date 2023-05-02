Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 14.7% by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

The obstructive sleep apnea market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected approval of emerging therapies focused on treating obstructive sleep apnea during the forecast period of 2023‒2032. There are presently a few key players in the obstructive sleep apnea market, including Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, and others.

DelveInsight's Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, obstructive sleep apnea emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the obstructive sleep apnea market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 408 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent obstructive sleep apnea cases in the 7MM were approximately 24 million in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading obstructive sleep apnea companies such as Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Therapix Biosciences, Bioprojet Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals and others are developing novel obstructive sleep apnea drugs that can be available in the obstructive sleep apnea market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel obstructive sleep apnea drugs that can be available in the obstructive sleep apnea market in the coming years. The promising obstructive sleep apnea therapies in the pipeline include AD109, Tirzepatide , and others.

and others. In January 2023 , Aculys Pharma initiated a Phase III trial of Pitolisant treating patients with EDS associated with OSA in Japan .

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Overview

Obstructive sleep apnea, also known as obstructive sleep apnea-hypopnea, is a sleeping disorder that causes the airflow to stop or drastically decrease while breathing is attempted. It is the most common type of sleep-disordered breathing and is characterized by recurring bouts of upper airway collapse as a person sleeps. Common obstructive sleep apnea symptoms include inexplicable daytime tiredness, restless sleep, and loud snoring. Morning headaches; sleeplessness; difficulty concentrating; and mood changes such as impatience, anxiety, melancholy, and others are less prevalent obstructive sleep apnea symptoms.

Sleep-related reduced ventilatory drive and neuromuscular risk factors, in combination with anatomic risk factors, are expected to play a substantial role in upper airway blockage during sleep. Obstructive sleep apnea is diagnosed when a patient has recurring episodes of partial or entire collapse of the upper airway during sleep, resulting in apneas or hypopneas respectively. The criteria for defining an apnea or a hypopnea differ.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 24 million prevalent cases of obstructive sleep apnea in the 7MM in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of obstructive sleep apnea, acquiring ~53% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 27% and 20% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

The obstructive sleep apnea market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Obstructive Sleep Apnea Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Severity-specific Diagnosed Cases

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment Market

Obstructive sleep apnea is often treated with weight loss and exercise, CPAP therapy (the first line of obstructive sleep apnea treatment), bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) equipment (if CPAP therapy is ineffective), and surgery. EDS, the most usually related indication, can be treated with PROVIGIL/MODIODAL (modafinil), NUVIGIL (armodafinil), SUNOSI (solriamfetol), Pitolisant, and certain other off-label medications. PROVIGIL (modafinil), which Cephalon introduced in 1999, is used to treat excessive drowsiness caused by narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and shift work disorder. Provigil is approved for the treatment of EDS associated with narcolepsy in over 30 countries outside the United States, including France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and Germany, under several trade names.

NUVIGIL (armodafinil), the R-isomer of modafinil, was introduced by Cephalon in June 2009 to treat excessive drowsiness associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and shift work disorder. The US FDA authorized SUNOSI (solriamfetol) in March 2019 for EDS associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Sunosi is the first and only FDA-approved dual-acting dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to improve wakefulness in individuals with EDS and narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved OZAWADE (pitolisant) for the treatment of EDS in adult OSA patients in 2021. In 2016, the European Commission authorized it as a treatment for narcolepsy with or without cataplexy. In January 2023, Aculys Pharma began a Phase III trial of Pitolisant in Japan, treating patients with EDS accompanied by obstructive sleep apnea.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies and Key Companies

AD109: Apnimed

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

AD113: Apnimed

SUNOSI (Solriamfetol): Axsome Therapeutics/Jazz Pharmaceuticals

OZAWADE (Pitolisant): Bioprojet Pharma

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the obstructive sleep apnea market are expected to change in the coming years. The tremendous growth of the sleep apnea diagnosis market over the last decade can be linked to the constant advancement of sleep apnea therapy utilization. Moreover, obstructive sleep apnea is poorly understood; implementing programs such as "sleep awareness week" by various organizations and government agencies might boost the diagnosis rate and obstructive sleep apnea treatment.

Furthermore, the biggest issue and unmet need in obstructive sleep apnea treatment are that no drug is approved for direct obstructive sleep apnea treatment. If approved, the key competitive factors that may affect the success of these products and any other product candidates that have yet to reach the obstructive sleep apnea market are likely to be efficacy, safety, convenience, cost, the availability of generic competition, and reimbursement from government and other third-party payers.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the obstructive sleep apnea market. Patients lose interest in therapy due to the high expense and concern associated with it, which is expected to stifle therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea growth. Some medications in their later stages have failed, indicating the possibility of current new drugs failing. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the obstructive sleep apnea market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market CAGR 14.7 % Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Size in 2022 USD 408 Million Key Obstructive Sleep Apnea Companies Apnimed, Eli Lilly and Company, Bioprojet Pharma, Axsome Therapeutics/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals and others Key Pipeline Obstructive Sleep Apnea Therapies AD109, Tirzepatide, and others

Scope of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and emerging therapies

Obstructive Sleep Apnea current marketed and emerging therapies Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Obstructive Sleep Apnea Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Key Insights 2. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Report Introduction 3. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Overview at a Glance 4. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment and Management 7. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Marketed Drugs 10. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Analysis 12. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Drivers 16. Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

