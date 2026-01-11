Obol joins forces with Mastercard to Bring AI-Driven Cash Flow Management to Australian Businesses

Obol launches in Australia, supported by Mastercard Open Finance

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Obol, an AI-driven cash flow management platform for modern businesses, announced its official launch in Australia through a strategic collaboration with Mastercard. This enables Obol to power its platform using Mastercard's open banking capabilities, supporting secure connectivity to financial data and expanding access to real-time cash flow management for Australian businesses.

This launch marks Obol's expansion into Australia, following strong adoption amongst businesses across the United States. Obol will now be available to Australian businesses, supporting finance teams, business owners, and operators with connected financial infrastructure for managing cash flow.

"Australia represents a major milestone in Obol's international expansion," says Aviv Sadra, Co-Founder of Obol. "Cash flow is the cornerstone of every business, and Obol is built to manage it at scale. Teaming up with Mastercard allows us to launch in Australia with an established open banking infrastructure and secure access to financial data. We're excited to bring Obol to Australia and give small and mid-sized businesses a stronger way to manage and control their cash flow."

Obol will integrate with Mastercard's open banking capabilities to support standardized access to banking data across participating financial institutions in Australia.

"Open finance is unlocking new opportunities for businesses to better understand and manage their finances," says Brenton Charnley, Head of Open Finance at Mastercard Australasia. "We're excited to work with Obol, supporting the expansion of their cash flow management solution in Australia by enabling secure and reliable access to financial information."

Obol will be available to Australian businesses commencing February 2026, with pre-release sign-up available today.

About Obol

Obol is an AI-powered cash flow management platform that allows businesses to plan, monitor, and manage all cash flow operations in one system. By securely connecting to banks, ERP, and payment processors, Obol provides continuously updated cash data and automated reporting across accounts and entities. Obol is used by finance teams, business owners, and operators across leading U.S. brands, including Quizlet, Maxio, and Lessen, to support day-to-day operations and scale cash flow management as their organizations grow.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realise their greatest potential.

