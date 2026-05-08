Oblique Therapeutics today announced that Dr. Jan Lundberg has joined the company as Scientific Advisor

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruitment represents a significant strategic addition to the company as it continues the development of its innovative drug platform within pain and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Lundberg has had a long and highly successful international career spanning both academia and the global pharmaceutical industry. He began his career as a researcher and professor at the Karolinska Institute and established himself at a very early stage as one of the world's 100 most cited scientists.

He subsequently joined AstraZeneca, where he held leading positions within research and development before being recruited to Eli Lilly in the United States. There, he served for many years as Global Head of Research and was ultimately responsible for building the research portfolio that contributed to Eli Lilly becoming what is today the world's highest valued pharmaceutical company.

Under Dr. Lundberg's leadership, several GLP 1 based medicines were developed, including therapies within the same drug class as Ozempic. These treatments from Eli Lilly have today become dominant in the treatment of metabolic diseases such as obesity and represent one of the pharmaceutical industry's most successful therapeutic areas. In addition to medicines for obesity and diabetes, he also successfully developed treatments for Alzheimer's disease and pain. Among other achievements, he was a pioneer in the development of antibody therapies for migraine and the extremely severe disorder cluster headache.

Oblique Therapeutics is developing, among other programs, next generation antibody based ion channel therapeutics with a focus on TRPV1 and pain. Dr. Lundberg's scientific expertise and extensive experience in translational research, drug development, strategic portfolio building, as well as his broad industrial and academic network, will play an invaluable role in the continued development of Oblique's operations.

Fun fact: Dr. Lundberg originates from Munkfors in the province of Värmland, Sweden, a region that has produced a disproportionately large number of successful Swedes, including Tage Erlander, Erik Gustaf Geijer, Lars Lerin, Bosse Parnevik and many others. Before dedicating himself fully to medicine and research, he was also a successful ice hockey player, including playing in both the United States and Canada.

"I have been active in the research field surrounding capsaicin, TRPV1 and pain since its very earliest days, and it is extremely exciting to see the progress now being made by Oblique Therapeutics. The company's antibody based strategy has the potential to create a new and clear differentiation compared with small molecule TRPV1 blockers, which have been important in validating the significance of this ion channel in pain, but which have been limited by side effects during systemic treatment. The opportunity to contribute to the development of what could become a transformative treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain is therefore both scientifically and personally highly inspiring," says Dr. Lundberg.

"We are extremely pleased and proud that Dr. Jan Lundberg has chosen to engage with Oblique Therapeutics. His unique scientific stature, industrial experience and proven ability to build successful pharmaceutical portfolios are invaluable to the company as we continue our development," says Christer Nordstedt, CEO of Oblique Therapeutics.

For further information, please contact

Christer Nordstedt MD PhD

CEO

Oblique Therapeutics AB

Box 40091-9037

Datavägen 15D

436 32 Askim

Mobil: +46 70 251 40 33

Email: christer.nordstedt@obliquet.com

Web: www.obliquet.com

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