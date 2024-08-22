Oblique Therapeutics has entered a research collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to apply the AbiProt® technology to generate antibodies to a high-value target

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oblique Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company specialising in the development of new drug candidates, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a research collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to apply the AbiProt® technology to generate antibodies to a high-value target. This partnership aims to accelerate research and development into innovative treatments and, if successful, will generate milestones and royalties.

Under this collaboration agreement, Oblique will partner with Lilly Catalyze360-ExploR&D, a pillar of external innovation at Lilly that brings enterprise learning, scientific know-how, and best-in-class research and development capabilities to accelerate partner science.

The parties already have an existing agreement in place (signed in November 2023) and this agreement expands the collaboration between the companies to a second high-value target.

"We are delighted to expand the collaboration between our companies and together create new science to address the unmet medical need in severe diseases. This collaboration with Lilly is of great importance to us and will further strengthen our position within the antibody discovery space," says Christer Nordstedt, CEO at Oblique Therapeutics.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing new therapeutic methods for treating severe illnesses, especially in the area of pain management and also for other conditions. The company uses pioneering technology and innovative research methods to discover and develop new antibody-based drug candidates.

