Oblique Therapeutics and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) have entered into a strategic collaboration to analyse protein structures using supercomputers

STOCKHOLM, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oblique Therapeutics, a leading biotechnology company specialising in the development of new drug candidates, is pleased to announce today that they have entered into an agreement with the KTH Royal Institute of Technology to utilise KTH's state-of-the-art supercomputer resources for analysing protein structures. This partnership aims to accelerate research and development in the area of innovative treatments for various illnesses.

The PDC Center for High Performance Computing (PDC) at KTH hosts the most powerful supercomputer within the National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden (NAISS). Part of that system is available for industrial use. This resource will give Oblique Therapeutics an unsurpassed capacity to process and analyse large quantities of data, which is vital for understanding the development of protein structures and their biochemical properties. By combining Oblique Therapeutics' expertise in drug development research with KTH's advanced technological resources, it is expected that this collaboration will lead to significant progress in biomedical R&D. The collaboration will focus on accelerating the development of therapeutic antibodies for some of the most important target proteins related to neurological illnesses, including chronic pain, migraine and more.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing new therapeutic methods for treating severe illnesses, especially in the area of pain management and also for other conditions. The company uses pioneering technology and innovative research methods to discover and develop new drug candidates.

About the KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH)

KTH is the biggest technical university in Sweden and is one of Europe's leading technical institutions. The university is known for its research and education in technology and science, and its advanced research infrastructure, including the supercomputer, supports a broad range of scientific disciplines. The supercomputer in question is one of the most green computers in the world thanks to its energy-efficient architecture and due to using renewable electricity and recycling heat.

"We are delighted to collaborate with KTH and benefit from their advanced computational resources and to combine those with our innovative approach in order to accelerate our research and development achievements," says the leading researcher in the project, Dr. Anna Reymer, from Oblique Therapeutics. "This collaboration will further strengthen our position within the biotechnology branch and increase our chances of delivering ground-breaking therapies to patients all over the world."

"On behalf of KTH, PDC is proud to contribute to the Swedish high-tech industry. The collaboration with Oblique Therapeutics is an outstanding example of this and falls within the scope of biotechnology, which is an area where KTH researchers are highly active and very successful," says Patrick Norman, PDC's director.

For additional information, pls contact: Anna Reymer (Anna.Reymer@obliquet.com), Olof Larsson (olof.larsson@obliquet.com) & Michaela Barth (caela@kth.se).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oblique-therapeutics-ab/r/oblique-therapeutics-and-the-kth-royal-institute-of-technology--kth--have-entered-into-a-strategic-c,c4003211

The following files are available for download: