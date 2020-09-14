Objectway Wealthtech Suite Crowned "Best Wealth Management System" for the Second Consecutive Year

The firm wins its seventh in a row Goodacre Systems in the City Financial Technology Award

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, continues its series of consecutive awards recognition by Goodacre, the UK leading specialist consultancy for the securities industry.

Awarded "Best Wealth Management System", the Objectway WealthTech Suite unleashes the potential of wealth managers wanting to optimise their business, such as opti-channel customer engagement, front-office productivity, suitable advice and compliance, efficient back-office operations and management analytics.

The Objectway WealthTech Suite is a multi-channel, scalable, cloud-ready platform which empowers human expertise with augmented intelligence software engines to better understand your customers and maximize their wealth.

The long established Goodacre Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards took place online this year with the participation of representatives from all leading financial services firms.

These awards are the leading endorsement for suppliers of services and systems to the regulated financial services sector. Based on an independent and factual annual accreditation process, overseen by three independent judges, they are an important point of reference for user firms assessing the suitability of their operational infrastructure.

"We are really grateful for the continuous support and appreciation demonstrated by clients that voted for us and by the market experts that recognised our leadership," commented Alberto Cuccu, Objectway UK CEO.

"Our solution allows all firm's stakeholders to take advantage of enhanced productivity, digitally-native processes for client servicing and lifecycle management, best of breed portfolio management capabilities, and back office operations optimisation."

Stephen Pinner, Managing Director at Goodacre said, "All nominees and winners are to be congratulated for the service and support they have provided to the investment industry in 2020. Despite the challenges, it has been pretty much 'business as usual' for many firms thanks in no small part to the efforts of the FinTech firms. Objectway is one of very few companies which provides a full and comprehensive range of solutions from one source and continues to secure new accounts. The management and team at Objectway are to be congratulated."

