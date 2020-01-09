OBI Pharma, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OBI Pharma, Inc., a Taiwan biopharma company (TPEx: 4174), announced that Michael Chang, Ph.D. Chairman and CEO, will present a company overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PST/ 7:30 p.m EST, in San Francisco, CA.

About OBI Pharma, Inc.

OBI Pharma has a diverse portfolio of innovative cancer therapies at various stages of development. OBI is focused on the development of therapeutic vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates targeting Globo series, Globo H and SSEA-4, and a prodrug targeting the tumor-specific enzyme AKR1C3.

OBI Pharma is the only company with a mid-to-late-stage immuno-oncology pipeline targeting the Globo Series of glycosphingolipids, and has the potential to expand its portfolio with bispecific antibodies and Car-T therapy.

OBI Pharma has initiated a global Phase 3 trial in Triple Negative Breast Cancer patients with Adagloxad Simolenin (formally OBI 822), a therapeutic vaccine targeting the antigen Globo H ceramide which is expressed on the surface of common epithelial tumor cells.

OBI Pharma has received orphan drug status for three of its first-in-class products under Phase 1/2 clinical development targeting Globo H: OBI-888 (monoclonal antibody) and OBI-999 (antibody drug conjugate) in patients with pancreatic cancer; and targeting AKR1C3: OBI-3424 (a prodrug) in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

For more information, please visit www.obipharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future clinical trials, results and the timing of such trials and results. Such risk factors are identified and discussed from time to time in OBI Pharma's reports and presentations, including OBI Pharma's filings with the Taiwan Securities and Futures Bureau.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Kevin Poulos

Chief Commercial Officer

OBI Pharma USA, Inc.

Ph: 619-537-7698 Ext 102

kpoulos@obipharmausa.com

Related Links

http://www.obipharma.com



SOURCE OBI Pharma, Inc.