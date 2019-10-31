OB-002 Significantly Reduces Bone Metastasis in a Murine Model of Breast Cancer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd. today announced that OB-002 was able to significantly reduce bone metastasis in a murine model of breast cancer. The study was conducted in collaboration with ProQinase (Heidelberg, Germany; https://www.proqinase.com/). Female BALB/c mice received orthotopic implantation of 4T1-M3_Luc cells into the mammary fat pad. The 4T1 breast cancer cells were transfected with firefly luciferase that allowed bioluminescent quantification of metastatic disease. Mice were randomized to receive placebo, OB-002, or a combination of OB-002 and an anti-PD-1. The OB-002 was administered via intraperitoneal (IP) injection daily (Monday through Friday) and the anti-PD-1 was administered IP every 3-4 days. The mice randomized to receive OB-002 at a dose of 20 mg/kg demonstrated a significant reduction in Day 20 primary tumor volume compared to placebo and the mice randomized to receive 80 mg/kg had a significant reduction in spinal bone metastasis.

"These data demonstrating that OB-002 can induce a significant reduction in both primary and metastatic breast cancer are very exciting and add to the growing body of data suggesting that OB-002 has the potential to play an important role in cancer therapy," said Dr. Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer for Orion Biotechnology. "Unfortunately, bone is the most common site of metastatic breast cancer (Ording AG et al., Clin Exp Metastasis 2017) and approximately 70% of women dying from breast cancer have bone metastases (Awolaran O et al., Breast 2016). Clearly, any product that has the potential to reduce breast cancer-associated bone metastasis would be a major advance in the field."

Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology, added, "Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide and remains a challenging disease to manage. Bone metastasis is a frequent and debilitating complication of breast cancer and so these preliminary preclinical data are very encouraging."

About Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd.

Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd. is a privately held pharmaceutical company leveraging advanced receptor pharmacology to develop novel therapies for serious chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. Since 2017, Orion Biotechnology has been developing a robust pipeline of first-in-class chemokine analogue drug candidates, including our lead candidate OB-002 – a CCR5 receptor antagonist. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, as well as our proprietary drug discovery platform, continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects Orion's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Orion's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Orion assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

