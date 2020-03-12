OASIS Group Strengthens Presence in Scotland

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has confirmed the acquisition of Box-it Scotland based in Spittalrigg, East Lothian. The deal, which took place on February 28th, marks the 8th Box-it franchise acquired by the OASIS Group.

"Continuing to rapidly expand our Information Management services to bring more value and services to our clients is a priority focus for OASIS Group in 2020," said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "We are excited to bring another Box-it franchise under the OASIS Group branding as we continue to strengthen our presence in Scotland."

This deal represents the 49th acquisition for OASIS Group.

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing over 700 team members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe.

