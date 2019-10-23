OASIS Group Acquires Seventh Box-it UK Limited Franchise

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has today announced that it has strengthened its foothold within the UK market through the acquisition of Box-it South East Ltd.

In a deal finalised on 14th October 2019 the Kent based business became the seventh Box-it UK Limited franchisee to be acquired by the OASIS Group.

"Today's announcement confirms the strategic importance of the UK market for OASIS Group. We are investing substantially in strengthening our entire European operations." said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "Box-it South East have built a strong relationship with their clients and we will look to enhance this by bringing OASIS' innovative products and services to this new audience." Continued Mr Halvorsen

"I am excited by the Box-it South East acquisition by OASIS Group as it provides our Clients and Team Members with access to new opportunities within the fast-growing industry. The Acquisitions team were exceedingly professional, ensuring a smooth transition through each step of the acquisition process." said James Mair, Managing Director of Box-it South East

This transaction marks the 45th successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing 650 team members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

