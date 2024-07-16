OANDA Prop Trader Enables Crypto Payments and Launches $10,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes

OANDA Prop Trader enables crypto payments, giving customers the option to pay for Challenges using cryptocurrencies, and launches $10,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes

VALLETTA, Malta, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OANDA announced today that it has introduced cryptocurrencies* as a payment method in its prop trading business, OANDA Prop Trader, giving customers globally the option to pay for trading Challenges using cryptocurrencies via the program's user portal.

OANDA Prop Trader is a program that enables self-directed traders to become signal providers, on a profit-sharing basis, to the firm's proprietary trading business. To qualify for the program, participants need to purchase and complete a Challenge. Through the Challenge, potential signal providers demonstrate their ability to generate profits and manage risk. With a variety of payment methods, participants can now purchase a Challenge with cryptocurrencies* and start assessing their trading skills immediately.

Lucian Lauerman, Head of Digital Assets and Deputy COO at OANDA, commented, "We're pleased to announce that we're adding crypto as a payment method in response to rising global demand. A large number of "tech-driven consumers" in the countries serviced by OANDA Prop Trader are embracing cryptocurrencies, so this is opening new doors for those traders who want to maximise the digital economy as a gateway into prop trading."

$10,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes Opens More Possibilities For Aspiring Prop Traders

But that's not all. OANDA Prop Trader is also launching an exciting $10,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes, open to aspiring traders residing in all the countries where OANDA Prop Trader is made available.

Entrants can participate in the Sweepstakes by registering for an OANDA Prop Trader account to get a chance to win a $100 voucher to purchase a Challenge. Each registration earns one entry into the drawing, and one hundred winners will be randomly selected to share a total prize pool of $10,000.

"At OANDA Prop Trader, we value our customers and are committed to rewarding their journey toward becoming successful traders. The $10,000 Giveaway Sweepstakes represents a fun and affordable route for many aspiring traders to get a chance to test their skills in a prop trading environment," said Crystal Lok, Head of Emerging Markets at OANDA.

For more information, visit the OANDA Prop Trader website at https://proptrader.oanda.com/en/

*Payments are accepted in both stablecoins and popular cryptos: BTC , AAVE , ADA, BCH , BNB, , BSV, DOGE, DOT, ETH, LINK, LTC, MATIC, NANO, QTUM, SHIB, SOL, TRX, TUSD, USDC, USDT20, USDTTRC20.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA is one of the world's leading online trading groups, offering multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe.

From its roots providing free exchange rate data on the internet to launching a forex trading platform that helped pioneer web-based currency trading, OANDA remains dedicated to building smarter trading experiences.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, London, Warsaw, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, OANDA enables retail clients to trade in a variety of asset classes on an award-winning trading platform. Depending on geographical location, these may include derivatives of global market indices, equities, commodities, treasuries, precious metals, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

For more information visit https://www.oanda.com/group/ or follow OANDA on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450792/OANDA_Prop_Trader_Logo.jpg