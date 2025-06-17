OA Group and CKP Form Strategic Alliance to Empower SMEs Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OA Group of Companies (Singapore) and Chia, Ka & Partners PLT (Malaysia) have entered into a strategic alliance to accelerate SME growth across Southeast Asia through digital transformation, technology adoption, and trusted regional advisory.

The alliance brings together two award-winning professional firms recognized for championing innovation and client-centricity in the accounting and advisory sectors. With a shared vision for enabling SME growth beyond national borders, the OA-CKP partnership helps business owners shift their revenue focus to high-growth markets while enhancing operational efficiency by tapping into regional strengths and capabilities.

"In today's dynamic and fast evolving economy, many SMEs are eager to grow beyond their domestic markets. However, navigating regulatory frameworks, integrating digital solutions across borders, and finding the right advisory support can be challenging," said Alan Chang, CEO of OA Group. "This alliance creates a trusted bridge between Singapore and Malaysia – giving business owners practical support to expand into new markets without the usual guesswork, delays, or compliance headaches."

The partnership builds on both firms' strong relationship with Xero, a global leader in cloud accounting. By combining regional expertise with smart digital tools, OA Group and CKP help business owners make quicker decisions, manage costs effectively, and avoid common pitfalls in cross-border expansion. The result: greater clarity, better control, and the confidence to scale sustainably.

"Over the years, we've supported clients on their digitalization journey," said Jeremy Chia, Managing Director of CKP. "This collaboration allows us to take that support further – beyond compliance and bookkeeping – into regional strategy and growth execution."

Strengthening this collaboration is the newly launched book Why Breakeven, co-authored by Alan and Jeremy. It challenges traditional profit-focused thinking and encourages entrepreneurs to adopt practical, data-driven strategies for long-term success.

The publication and the event have received praise from industry leaders:

Ang Yuit, President of ASME, commented: "Events like this remind us that SMEs don't grow in isolation, They grow when knowledge is shared, partnerships are forged and support is made accessible."

With offices across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and China, OA Group's regional reach and strategic insights complement CKP's digital expertise and deep domain knowledge in Malaysia. This partnership marks a pivotal step in building an integrated, cross-border ecosystem to help SMEs navigate complexity, seize new market opportunities, and scale with resilience.

About OA Group of Companies

OA Group is a Singapore-headquartered professional services firm offering integrated assurance, compliance, and advisory solutions. The firm supports SMEs across Asia with technology-driven services designed to enable confident, cross-border growth.

