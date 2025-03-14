NYSE Content advisory: Pre-market update for March 14, 2025

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
14 Mar, 2025, 12:55 GMT
NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.
Alison Kosik delivers the pre-market update on March 14th
- Investors welcomed a cooler-than-expected Producer Price Index reading for the month of February as tariff talk continues out of Washington D.C.
- Attention shifts to the Federal Reserve decisions coming next week as inflation data suggests the rate of inflation growth could be slowing.
- S&P 500 looks to rebound after ending yesterday in correction territory, which is a decline of at least 10% from a recent high.
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641945/NYSE_March_14_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
