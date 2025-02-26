NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 26TH

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 26th

  • The Dow continued to gain, aided by earnings from Home Depot (NYSE: HD)
  • Nvidia to report earnings after market close this evening
  • Markets closed mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh economic concerns and upcoming data

